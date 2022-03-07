EGGO® CONTINUES TO MAKE BREAKFAST EASIER FOR PARENTS ON THE MORNING AFTER DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME WITH MILLION WAFFLE GIVEAWAY On a day that 74% of U.S. parents say makes their lives more difficult, family breakfast favorite jumps in to provide waffle-sized wins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents know more than anyone that mornings are hard, and Daylight Saving Time makes them even harder. And figuring out breakfast the day after can be exhausting – according to a recent parent survey Eggo commissioned, more than half (54%) of parents say cooking breakfast is a struggle the morning after Daylight Saving Time hits.

L'Eggo with Eggo (PRNewswire)

That's why Eggo, a long-time family breakfast favorite that has long been dedicated to helping parents embrace small wins, is stepping in to provide parents with some much-needed support on a day more than a third of parents refer to as "disorderly." The iconic brand, which gave away 100,000 waffles after Daylight Saving Time hit in 2021, is doubling down and giving away one million waffles on Monday, March 14 to help tired parents everywhere L'Eggo of the morning madness.

"It's a rough morning for parents as their kids wake up grumpy, completely thrown off of their schedules," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo. "We want to help parents find small wins – because if there's one thing parents and kids can agree on in the morning, it's an Eggo waffle for breakfast. So, this year we're giving away one million waffles – ten times the amount we gave away last year – to help even more parents L'Eggo with Eggo after Daylight Saving Time.

For a chance to receive free waffles, parents should follow Eggo on Instagram and Facebook and look for our waffle drop announcement on Monday, March 14. Click here for official rules and more details.

This year's Daylight Saving Time giveaway builds on the brand's L'Eggo with Eggo campaign, which Eggo launched last year to help parents L'Eggo of morning madness and embrace small wins. Because even in the middle of morning craziness, Eggo waffles are often the one thing both parents and kids can rely on to go right. To learn more about how Eggo is helping parents L'Eggo of high-pressure mornings, visit LEggoWithEggo.com.

Abbreviated Terms & Conditions

Begins 3/14/22 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 4/14/22 at 11:59:59 PM (ET) ("Offer Period") or while supplies last, whichever occurs first. At a Sponsor-selected time on 3/14/22, Sponsor will announce that 100,000 free boxes of Kellogg's® Eggo® waffles (10 ct.) rewards are available. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of participation. For details on how to participate and for complete terms and conditions, go to https://www.leggowitheggo.com/en_US/wafflegiveawayrules.html. Subject to complete terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016. ®, ™, © 2022 Kellogg NA Co.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Survey Methodology

Eggo commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,005 parents of children 12 years old or younger throughout the United States. The margin of error for the overall sample fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between January 21st and January 24th of 2022.

