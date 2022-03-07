DAVID BURKE JOINS ORCHARD GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AS GLOBAL HEAD OF DISTRIBUTION & INVESTOR RELATIONS

HOUSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Global Asset Management today announced David Burke has joined the firm as Global Head of Distribution and Investor Relations.

In this newly created role, Mr. Burke will lead Orchard's sales, consultant relations, client services, and investor relations functions in addition to managing communications and public affairs. Mr. Burke will sit on Orchard's Executive Committee and report to Paul Horvath, Chief Executive Officer.

"Orchard is focused on purposeful and measured growth," said Mr. Horvath. "As we look to strengthen our existing client relationships and build new ones, we are excited for David to get to work and can't imagine a better partner for our outstanding team of leaders in Orchard's next chapter."

"It is an honor to join Paul and the entire Orchard team. I believe that Orchard's expertise and focus in specialty areas of global credit markets presents a compelling opportunity for investors across all channels and I look forward to partnering closely with the investment team as they continue to deliver for our current and future clients," said Mr. Burke.

Mr. Burke brings almost 30 years of financial services sales and marketing expertise spanning fixed-income, structured credit, financial institutions, emerging markets, and public finance to Orchard. He joins from MKP Capital Management, where he was Partner and Chief Client Officer. During his more than 10 years at MKP, he helped serve clients around the world, launch new products, and open new offices in Singapore and Miami. His industry experience also includes roles at DEPFA Bank, Merrill Lynch, BNP, and Bankers Trust.

About Orchard Global

Orchard Global, with assets under management of $7.9 billion (as of March 1, 2022), is a global alternative asset manager in specialty lending, structured credit, and opportunistic public and private fixed-income investment strategies. Orchard Global's clients include institutions and high net worth investors around the world, and they are served from offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

