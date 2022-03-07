Cognoa named one of Fierce Medtech's "Fierce 15" Companies of 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa , a leading pediatric behavioral health company, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Medtech as one of 2021's Fierce 15 med tech companies, designating it as one of the most promising private med tech companies in the industry.

"With the first FDA-authorized AI-based diagnosis aid for autism, we are pioneering a path with one goal in mind – supporting equitable, early diagnoses of autism. Earlier diagnosis can enable earlier access to care which can transform the lives of children and families living with autism," said Dave Happel, CEO of Cognoa. "We know the life-changing benefits of early diagnosis and care, but the reality is, current diagnostic pathways are not meeting demand, and certainly not in a way that is equitable for all. We believe that by supporting the efficient diagnosis of autism in the primary care setting, we are helping to streamline the diagnostic process in a way that benefits physicians, specialists, payors, and most importantly, children and families. We are grateful that Fierce Medtech recognizes us as a leader in the med tech industry and at the forefront of our critical mission."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Medtech's 10th annual Fierce 15 selection. This year's full list of winners can be viewed online here .

"While we're not fully out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19, the innovations pursued by this year's class of 15 companies will help the industry evolve, either in step with the pandemic or in spite of it," said Conor Hale, senior editor of Fierce Medtech.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 med tech industry professionals, Fierce Medtech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Medtech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Fierce Medtech

Fierce Medtech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on Fierce Medtech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company developing digital diagnostic and therapeutic products with the goals of enabling earlier and more equitable access to care and improving the lives and outcomes of children and families living with behavioral conditions. Cognoa's products are intended to be routinely prescribed by providers and covered by insurers. For more information, visit https://www.cognoa.com/ .

CONTACTS:

Rebecca Willumson

Fierce Medtech

202-824-5050

rwillumson@questex.com

Terri Shapiro

Headline Media (on behalf of Cognoa)

+1 347 344 5316

terri@headline.media

View original content:

SOURCE Cognoa