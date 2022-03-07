Cognata's simulation suite was chosen by the IDF and The Israeli Ministry of Defense to accelerate algorithm safety and readiness

Cognata's simulation suite was chosen by the IDF and The Israeli Ministry of Defense to accelerate algorithm safety and readiness The Israel Ministry of Defense to Integrate Cognata's Solution into IDF technology, Powering Next-Generation Autonomous Development

REHOVOT, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Cognata, Ltd., announced today the integration of Cognata's simulation authoring software into IDF technology, to further accelerate algorithm safety and readiness. Cognata's offering of a highly realistic simulation and testing platform for autonomous vehicles (AV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) combines the market's leading autonomous vehicle perception training and unique challenges presented by an unfamiliar terrain environment.

Cognata Solutions simulation platform provides advanced military simulation solutions - including multiple unique army assets, Thermal camera (IR) sensor simulation, obstacles course, advanced vehicle physics, analytics and more. (PRNewswire)

Cognata's AV off-road simulation is designed to test, train and validate perception and control challenges for terrains that do not offer a clear road definition and for paths that offer challenging conditions such as boulders, side slopes, difficult tractions, and more. Cognata's simulation platform can create multiple use cases with limited visibility by other objects, bypassing a lengthy AI learning process by creating simulated environments for quick learning allowing AI to evaluate sensor generated large-scale situations, complex multi-source data sets, and generate automatic analysis, compressing the AI/ML training time to mere months.

Attributed to the increasing demand for land and ROV robots that could decrease in damage for human life, the land/ground robots market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, from 1.1 Billion USD in 2020 to 2.1B USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 12.7%.*

"Cognata is proud to be chosen and work with The Ministry of Defense, supporting and accelerating the IDF development needs," Cognata's CEO Danny Atsmon says. "Highly accurate and scalable simulation technology is essential to validate autonomous vehicles in general, and algorithm safety and readiness specifically, within the nearly infinite combinations of real-world scenarios. Cognata's technology rapidly creates novel visualization and synthetic environment approaches to enable improved AI/ML training that increases reliability, reduces human error in critical mission tasks, and positively impacts trust in human-machine teaming".

"We carefully inspected several simulation providers, and were impressed with Cognata's high-quality standards", says Vladimir Vakulin, Major, Robotics Systems Knowledge Leader, IDF. "We are looking forward to a productive algorithm development process, towards IDF excellency".

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in digital twins, from cities to unmarked terrain, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process.

Additional information about Cognata is accessible at http://www.cognata.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact:

Shay Rootman, Business Development Director, Cognata

shay@cognata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cognata