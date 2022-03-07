BSN SPORTS AND UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCH "WOMEN OF WILL WOMENAR SERIES" IN RECOGNITION OF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH -- Free Four-Part Series to Begin on March 9th including Under Armour President Stephanie Pugliese, 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, and more --

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) today announced co-sponsorship of a new complementary webinar series, the "Women of Will Womenar Series" on behalf of their joint Women of Will Program – the first exclusive women's high school sports sponsorship program of its kind. The Womenar Series, which includes four webinars of women-driven content pertinent for coaches, teachers, and administrators, begins Wednesday, March 9th at 11 AM CT with a live discussion led by Under Armour President of the Americas Stephanie Pugliese on the topic of "Women in Business: Navigating Challenges & Finding Success".

BSN Sports Logo (PRNewsfoto/BSN SPORTS) (PRNewswire)

The series will continue in three additional installments hosted by elite women professionals leading various sectors of the athletic industry:

March 16 th at 11 AM CT - Managing Editor of Just Women's Sports, Hannah Withiam discussing "Media Coverage of Women's Sports and Why It's Important for Visibility and Growth"

March 22 nd at 11 AM CT – Director of Performance & Mental Health for the Chicago Bulls, Dr. Wendy Burlabi discussing "Steps for Building Confidence in Your Female Athletes"

March 23 rd at 1 PM CT – 2X Olympic Gold Medalist and World & U.S. National Champion in Track & Field Natasha Hastings discussing "Women's Sports: An Athlete's Perspective"

Session capacity for each webinar is 1000 attendees. For additional information about the Womenar Series, including registration details and access to BSN SPORTS' platform of over 180 free webinars hosted to date, individuals can click here.

Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS, said, "In light of Women's History Month, the Womenar Series will highlight the stories and expertise of dynamic female professional leaders and we are proud of the opportunity to share this knowledge freely with coaches molding the next generation of athletes. As with any industry, but particularly in athletics, there is distinct value in investing in purposeful platforms that uplift strong female perspectives and continue broadening what participation and progress looks like for all. The lifelong impact of teamwork, collaboration and confidence learned through sports are transformative in the life of an athlete, and we are thankful our partners at Under Armour share our vision to extend these lessons further among female athletic programs."

The co-branded BSN SPORTS and Under Armour Women of Will Program is entering its fourth year of driving growth and support among high school women's athletic programs nationwide. With 320 Program partners currently benefitting from partnership perks – including annual grants, branding packages, exclusive access to custom Under Armour apparel and more – the program is poised to continue bolstering the female athletic prowess through offerings such as the Womenar Series.

If you would like information regarding partnership opportunities with the BSN SPORTS and Under Armour Women of Will Program, please contact BSN SPORTS Director of Women's Sport Maria Carlini at mcarlini@bsnsports.com.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Bartek

Director of Communications, BSN SPORTS

lbartek@varsitybrands.com

817-480-3100

