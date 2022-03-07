- Reports record net income from continuing operations of $254.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021

Alpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Reports record net income from continuing operations of $254.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.) (PRNewswire)



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Net income (loss)(2) $254.5 $83.7 ($55.1) Net income (loss)(2) per diluted share $13.30 $4.43 ($3.00) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $315.8 $148.2 $7.4 Operating cash flow(3) $104.3 $96.0 $56.2 Capital expenditures(3) ($22.9) ($22.3) $35.1 Tons of coal sold(2) 4.0 4.7 3.7

____________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 2. From continuing operations. 3. Includes discontinued operations.

"Thanks to the continued dedication of our team, Alpha closed out the fourth quarter with an impressive $315.8 million in EBITDA and continued significant reduction in our long-term debt level," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "In looking back on 2021, it was truly a transformational time for the company, complete with a name change to Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the start of the year and a series of important steps in solidifying our role as a leading pure-play metallurgical coal company and building on our role as the largest U.S. met coal producer. We transitioned our portfolio towards lower-cost and higher-quality operations, refreshed our board of directors, and completed refinancing of our ABL. Importantly, we are also making swift work of our balance sheet transformation. In a few short months we dramatically reduced the company's long-term debt and legacy liabilities, further strengthening the already firm foundation that Alpha enjoys. We have continued this momentum with an excellent start in 2022 and, if coal markets remain robust, we expect to be in a position to eliminate our long-term debt within the calendar year. Given our cash generation projections for the year, I'm pleased to announce that our board has approved a $150 million share repurchase program to continue increasing shareholder value."

Additionally, the board of directors has scheduled the company's annual meeting of stockholders for May 3, 2022.

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income from continuing operations of $254.5 million, or $13.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. In the third quarter 2021, the company had net income from continuing operations of $83.7 million or $4.43 per diluted share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $315.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $148.2 million in the third quarter 2021.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Met Segment $811.5 $625.4 All Other $15.0 $21.7





Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $683.6 $497.2 All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1) $15.0 $21.7





Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Met Segment 3.8 4.4 All Other 0.2 0.3

____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Met Segment $180.66 $113.51 All Other $62.56 $62.43

____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

In the fourth quarter our net realized pricing for the Met segment was $180.66 per ton, while net realization in the All Other category was $62.56.

"Realizations for the fourth quarter continued to trend upward as expected, with our export business highlighting the benefit of the elevated global pricing dynamics in the metallurgical market," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's president and chief financial officer. "We look forward to future quarters when our 2022 domestic realizations are expected to improve significantly as a result of the negotiations completed by our sales team late last year. Even with lower domestic pricing that had been locked in long ago, our realizations on met coal for the quarter still came in at an average of $197 per ton."

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the fourth quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.4 $349.1 $251.12 42% Domestic 1.1 $95.7 $90.87 31% Export - Australian Indexed 0.9 $213.5 $239.08 27% Total Met Coal Revenues 3.3 $658.2 $197.31 100% Thermal Coal Revenues 0.4 $25.4 $56.62

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.7 $683.6 $180.66



____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Cost of Coal Sales $497.4 $488.2 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $364.4 $352.1



(per ton) Met Segment(1) $92.46 $76.62 All Other(1) $60.77 $47.47

____________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

"As pricing for our products remains higher, we encounter elevated costs of coal sales levels as a result, especially for factors such as royalties and taxes which are tied directly to sales price," said Jason Whitehead, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We've discussed this in prior quarters, but my focus for the operations teams is to continue positively influencing the factors directly within our control, such as safety and productivity. These are the foundational elements that allow us to effectively manage our costs. On the whole, our teams have done a good job in this regard."

In the fourth quarter, the company's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $92.46 per ton as compared to $76.62 per ton in the prior quarter. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $60.77 per ton in the fourth quarter from an average cost of $47.47 per ton in the third quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"As we've reiterated consistently over the last several quarters, our focus continues to be debt reduction and creating a fortress balance sheet," said Eidson. "In the fourth quarter, we made another $50.0 million in voluntary principal prepayments on the term loan. To put that in perspective, in the second half of 2021, we paid an aggregate of $101.1 million in principal, coupled with the previously announced payments to satisfy certain legacy liabilities. Since then, we've made another $150.0 million in principal prepayments on the term loan, bringing our current debt level to under $300 million. Assuming market conditions remain at levels similar to the last few months, we will be able to achieve our goal of aggressively paying off our debt in short order, while also maintaining an appropriate level of liquidity. In addition, we have enough visibility into near term cash flows to support the share repurchase program we have announced today."

Cash provided by operating activities increased for the fourth quarter of 2021 to $104.3 million as compared to third quarter's $96.0 million. Cash provided by operating activities includes discontinued operations. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $22.9 million compared to $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.

In December 2021, Alpha announced the successful completion of its ABL refinancing.

As of December 31, 2021, Alpha had $81.2 million in unrestricted cash and $131.2 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2021, was $448.6 million. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had total liquidity of $115.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $81.2 million and $34.0 million of unused availability under the ABL. The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of December 31, 2021, the company had no borrowings and $121.0 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL.

Operational and Performance Update

As further optimization of our portfolio, the company closed a transaction on November 5, 2021 to divest the idled Delbarton mining complex and associated assets, which include Delbarton preparation plant and Kielty mine. Additionally, on December 31, 2021, the idled Edwight surface mine and certain associated assets were divested. Together, these divestitures resulted in a reduction in reclamation obligations of $18.0 million.

Subsequent to the fourth quarter close on February 10, 2022, the fourth section of Lynn Branch began operation, completing one of the 2022 strategic uses of capital. We continue to make progress on the other projects in Alpha's previously disclosed growth capex plan for 2022.

As of February 25, 2022, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 39% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $204.75 per ton and 100% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $52.46 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 82% committed and priced at an average price of $57.24 per ton.



2022 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 14.0 15.0 Thermal 0.8 1.2 Met Segment 14.8 16.2 All Other 0.6 0.8 Total Shipments 15.4 17.0





Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$189.31 Metallurgical - Export

$236.99 Metallurgical Total 39 % $204.75 Thermal 100 % $52.46 Met Segment 44 % $180.36 All Other 82 % $57.24





Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 39 %

Thermal — %

Met Segment 37 %

All Other — %







Costs per ton4 Low High Met Segment $88.00 $92.00 All Other $58.00 $62.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $50 $54 Idle Operations Expense $30 $40 Cash Interest Expense $40 $45 DD&A $90 $110 Capital Expenditures $160 $190 Tax Rate6 5 % 15 %



Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of February 25, 2022. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Rate assumes no further ownership change limitations on the usage of net operating losses.

Share Repurchase Program

Alpha also announced today that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $150 million for the repurchase of the company's common stock. Repurchases will be made from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws in the open market, and may include repurchases pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The share repurchase program is effective immediately and repurchases may begin as soon as March 9th, 2022.

The repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any particular amount of common stock or to acquire shares on any particular timetable, and the program may be suspended at any time at the company's discretion. The timing and amount of share repurchases will be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on March 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 844-200-6205 (domestic toll-free) or 929-526-1599 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time. Please use the access code 475225 to join the call.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA

423.956.6882

Media Contact

CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com

Emily O'Quinn

423.573.0369

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 826,558

$ 323,360

$ 2,252,597

$ 1,413,124 Other revenues 1,659

491

5,989

3,063 Total revenues 828,217

323,851

2,258,586

1,416,187 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 497,382

301,831

1,679,742

1,281,011 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 29,786

(4,036)

110,047

139,885 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,550

6,559

26,520

26,504 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,842

4,748

13,244

9,214 Asset impairment and restructuring —

29,897

(561)

83,878 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 19,010

15,346

63,901

57,356 Total other operating loss (income):













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 1,516

4,676

19,525

(8,750) Other income (5,682)

(200)

(10,972)

(2,223) Total costs and expenses 552,404

358,821

1,901,446

1,586,875 Income (loss) from operations 275,813

(34,970)

357,140

(170,688) Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (16,364)

(18,290)

(69,654)

(74,528) Interest income 12

153

334

7,027 Equity loss in affiliates (2,988)

(388)

(4,149)

(3,473) Miscellaneous income (loss), net 1,442

(1,519)

6,867

(1,972) Total other expense, net (17,898)

(20,044)

(66,602)

(72,946) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 257,915

(55,014)

290,538

(243,634) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,398)

(36)

(3,609)

2,164 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 254,517

(55,050)

286,929

(241,470) Discontinued operations:













Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 2,727

(45,103)

1,660

(205,429) Income tax benefit from discontinued operations 201

—

201

— Income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,928

(45,103)

1,861

(205,429) Net income (loss) $ 257,445

$ (100,153)

$ 288,790

$ (446,899)















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 13.77

$ (3.00)

$ 15.56

$ (13.20) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.16

(2.47)

0.10

(11.22) Net income (loss) $ 13.93

$ (5.47)

$ 15.66

$ (24.42)















Diluted income (loss) per common share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 13.30

$ (3.00)

$ 15.20

$ (13.20) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.15

(2.47)

0.10

(11.22) Net income (loss) $ 13.45

$ (5.47)

$ 15.30

$ (24.42)















Weighted average shares - basic 18,484,309

18,322,236

18,441,175

18,298,362 Weighted average shares - diluted 19,135,326

18,322,236

18,871,682

18,298,362

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,211

$ 139,227 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $393 and $293 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 489,241

145,670 Inventories, net 129,382

108,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,690

106,252 Current assets - discontinued operations 462

10,935 Total current assets 747,986

510,135 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $443,856 and $382,423 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 362,218

363,620 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $52,444 and $35,143 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 444,302

463,250 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $34,221 and $25,700 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 74,197

88,196 Long-term restricted cash 89,426

96,033 Other non-current assets 131,057

149,382 Non-current assets - discontinued operations 8,526

9,473 Total assets $ 1,857,712

$ 1,680,089 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,989

$ 28,830 Trade accounts payable 90,090

58,413 Acquisition-related obligations - current 22,405

19,099 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 174,607

140,406 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 5,838

12,306 Total current liabilities 295,929

259,054 Long-term debt 445,562

553,697 Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 19,000

20,768 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 208,193

230,081 Pension obligations 159,930

218,671 Asset retirement obligations 132,013

140,074 Deferred income taxes 317

480 Other non-current liabilities 26,176

28,072 Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 23,683

29,090 Total liabilities 1,310,803

1,479,987 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.8 million issued and 18.4 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 20.6 million issued and 18.3 million outstanding at December 31, 2020 208

206 Additional paid-in capital 784,743

779,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,503)

(111,985) Treasury stock, at cost: 2.4 million shares at December 31, 2021 and 2.3 million shares at December 31, 2020 (107,800)

(107,014) Accumulated deficit (71,739)

(360,529) Total stockholders' equity 546,909

200,102 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,857,712

$ 1,680,089

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 288,790

$ (446,899) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,047

151,455 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,244

10,075 Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 1,258

3,342 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 12,338

14,772 Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 19,525

(8,750) Loss on sale of business —

36,113 Gain on disposal of assets, net (9,911)

(2,401) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 26,520

30,658 Employee benefit plans, net (1,751)

14,439 Deferred income taxes (163)

33,123 Asset impairment and restructuring (561)

256,518 Stock-based compensation 5,315

4,896 Equity loss in affiliates 4,149

3,473 Other, net (6,570)

(5,972) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Trade accounts receivable, net (336,240)

91,190 Inventories, net (21,331)

48,689 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,581

28,152 Deposits 26,853

(17,926) Other non-current assets (250)

(6,753) Trade accounts payable 25,154

(28,620) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,961

15,428 Acquisition-related obligations (18,121)

(32,560) Asset retirement obligations (16,306)

(19,375) Other non-current liabilities (24,588)

(43,831) Net cash provided by operating activities 174,943

129,236 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (83,300)

(153,990) Proceeds on disposal of assets 8,224

4,023 Cash paid on sale of business —

(52,192) Capital contributions to equity affiliates (6,677)

(3,443) Purchases of investment securities (17,985)

(21,129) Maturity of investment securities 13,265

16,685 Other, net (3,382)

77 Net cash used in investing activities (89,855)

(209,969) Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt —

57,500 Repurchases of long-term debt (18,415)

— Principal repayments of long-term debt (119,097)

(76,491) Principal repayments of financing lease obligations (2,064)

(3,176) Debt issuance costs (6,683)

— Common stock repurchases and related expenses (786)

(209) Net cash used in financing activities (147,045)

(22,376) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (61,957)

(103,109) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 244,571

347,680 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 182,614

$ 244,571







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 63,061

$ 49,294 Cash paid for income taxes $ 176

$ 5 Cash received for income tax refunds $ 64,498

$ 68,801 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $ 787

$ 4,411 Accrued capital expenditures $ 9,964

$ 7,493

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of December 31,

2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,211

$ 139,227 Short-term restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets) 11,977

9,311 Long-term restricted cash 89,426

96,033 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 182,614

$ 244,571

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 83,693

$ 254,517

$ (55,050)

$ 286,929

$ (241,470) Interest expense 17,338

16,364

18,290

69,654

74,528 Interest income (54)

(12)

(153)

(334)

(7,027) Income tax expense (benefit) 208

3,398

36

3,609

(2,164) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,519

29,786

(4,036)

110,047

139,885 Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,188

964

696

5,315

4,896 Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations 11,676

1,516

4,676

19,525

(8,750) Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —

(1,125)

—

(1,125)

— Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,674

6,550

6,559

26,520

26,504 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

29,897

(561)

83,878 Management restructuring costs (1) —

—

—

—

941 Loss on partial settlement of benefit obligations —

—

1,735

—

2,966 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,980

3,842

4,748

13,244

9,214 Adjusted EBITDA $ 148,222

$ 315,800

$ 7,398

$ 532,823

$ 83,401



(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 625,387

$ 21,742

$ 647,129 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (128,192)

(18)

(128,210) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 497,195

$ 21,724

$ 518,919 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 113.51

$ 62.43

$ 109.75











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 468,706

$ 19,463

$ 488,169 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 23,181

1,160

24,341 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,408

3,266

6,674 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,063

(83)

2,980 Total Cost of coal sales $ 498,358

$ 23,806

$ 522,164 Less: Freight and handling costs (128,192)

(18)

(128,210) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (23,181)

(1,160)

(24,341) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,408)

(3,266)

(6,674) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,063)

83

(2,980) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,932)

(2,927)

(7,859) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 335,582

$ 16,518

$ 352,100 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 76.62

$ 47.47

$ 74.47



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 625,387

$ 21,742

$ 647,129 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (498,358)

(23,806)

(522,164) GAAP Coal margin $ 127,029

$ (2,064)

$ 124,965 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 29.00

$ (5.93)

$ 26.43











GAAP Coal margin $ 127,029

$ (2,064)

$ 124,965 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 23,181

1,160

24,341 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,408

3,266

6,674 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,063

(83)

2,980 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,932

2,927

7,859 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 161,613

$ 5,206

$ 166,819 Tons sold 4,380

348

4,728 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 36.90

$ 14.96

$ 35.28



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 811,528

$ 15,030

$ 826,558 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (127,925)

(16)

(127,941) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 683,603

$ 15,014

$ 698,617 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 180.66

$ 62.56

$ 173.61











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 481,317

$ 16,065

$ 497,382 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 24,560

5,041

29,601 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,401

3,149

6,550 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,922

(80)

3,842 Total Cost of coal sales $ 513,200

$ 24,175

$ 537,375 Less: Freight and handling costs (127,925)

(16)

(127,941) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (24,560)

(5,041)

(29,601) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,401)

(3,149)

(6,550) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,922)

80

(3,842) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,533)

(1,465)

(4,998) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 349,859

$ 14,584

$ 364,443 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 92.46

$ 60.77

$ 90.57



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 811,528

$ 15,030

$ 826,558 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (513,200)

(24,175)

(537,375) GAAP Coal margin $ 298,328

$ (9,145)

$ 289,183 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 78.84

$ (38.10)

$ 71.86











GAAP Coal margin $ 298,328

$ (9,145)

$ 289,183 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 24,560

5,041

29,601 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,401

3,149

6,550 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,922

(80)

3,842 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,533

1,465

4,998 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 333,744

$ 430

$ 334,174 Tons sold 3,784

240

4,024 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 88.20

$ 1.79

$ 83.05



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 289,756

$ 33,604

$ 323,360 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (48,251)

(1,548)

(49,799) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 241,505

$ 32,056

$ 273,561 Tons sold 3,210

536

3,746 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 75.24

$ 59.81

$ 73.03











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 273,984

$ 27,847

$ 301,831 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 2,381

(6,649)

(4,268) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,328

3,231

6,559 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,014

(266)

4,748 Total Cost of coal sales $ 284,707

$ 24,163

$ 308,870 Less: Freight and handling costs (48,251)

(1,548)

(49,799) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (2,381)

6,649

4,268 Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,328)

(3,231)

(6,559) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (5,014)

266

(4,748) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,445)

(2,698)

(6,143) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 222,288

$ 23,601

$ 245,889 Tons sold 3,210

536

3,746 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 69.25

$ 44.03

$ 65.64



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 289,756

$ 33,604

$ 323,360 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (284,707)

(24,163)

(308,870) GAAP Coal margin $ 5,049

$ 9,441

$ 14,490 Tons sold 3,210

536

3,746 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 1.57

$ 17.61

$ 3.87











GAAP Coal margin $ 5,049

$ 9,441

$ 14,490 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 2,381

(6,649)

(4,268) Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,328

3,231

6,559 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,014

(266)

4,748 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,445

2,698

6,143 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 19,217

$ 8,455

$ 27,672 Tons sold 3,210

536

3,746 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 5.99

$ 15.77

$ 7.39



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 2,173,647

$ 78,950

$ 2,252,597 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (380,457)

(520)

(380,977) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,793,190

$ 78,430

$ 1,871,620 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 115.18

$ 61.76

$ 111.15











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,607,157

$ 72,585

$ 1,679,742 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 99,963

9,362

109,325 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,571

12,949

26,520 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,671

(427)

13,244 Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,734,362

$ 94,469

$ 1,828,831 Less: Freight and handling costs (380,457)

(520)

(380,977) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (99,963)

(9,362)

(109,325) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (13,571)

(12,949)

(26,520) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (13,671)

427

(13,244) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (16,858)

(11,680)

(28,538) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,209,842

$ 60,385

$ 1,270,227 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 77.71

$ 47.55

$ 75.43



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 2,173,647

$ 78,950

$ 2,252,597 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,734,362)

(94,469)

(1,828,831) GAAP Coal margin $ 439,285

$ (15,519)

$ 423,766 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 28.22

$ (12.22)

$ 25.17











GAAP Coal margin $ 439,285

$ (15,519)

$ 423,766 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 99,963

9,362

109,325 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,571

12,949

26,520 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 13,671

(427)

13,244 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 16,858

11,680

28,538 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 583,348

$ 18,045

$ 601,393 Tons sold 15,569

1,270

16,839 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 37.47

$ 14.21

$ 35.71



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,263,855

$ 149,269

$ 1,413,124 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (206,509)

(12,940)

(219,449) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,057,346

$ 136,329

$ 1,193,675 Tons sold 13,070

2,443

15,513 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 80.90

$ 55.80

$ 76.95











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,140,556

$ 140,455

$ 1,281,011 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 124,060

14,568

138,628 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 14,214

12,290

26,504 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 12,889

(3,675)

9,214 Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,291,719

$ 163,638

$ 1,455,357 Less: Freight and handling costs (206,509)

(12,940)

(219,449) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (124,060)

(14,568)

(138,628) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (14,214)

(12,290)

(26,504) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (12,889)

3,675

(9,214) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (16,640)

(12,240)

(28,880) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 917,407

$ 115,275

$ 1,032,682 Tons sold 13,070

2,443

15,513 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 70.19

$ 47.19

$ 66.57



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,263,855

$ 149,269

$ 1,413,124 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,291,719)

(163,638)

(1,455,357) GAAP Coal margin $ (27,864)

$ (14,369)

$ (42,233) Tons sold 13,070

2,443

15,513 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (2.13)

$ (5.88)

$ (2.72)











GAAP Coal margin $ (27,864)

$ (14,369)

$ (42,233) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 124,060

14,568

138,628 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 14,214

12,290

26,504 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 12,889

(3,675)

9,214 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 16,640

12,240

28,880 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 139,939

$ 21,054

$ 160,993 Tons sold 13,070

2,443

15,513 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 10.71

$ 8.62

$ 10.38



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 335,582

$ 16,518

$ 352,100 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (32,168)

—

(32,168) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 303,414

$ 16,518

$ 319,932 Produced tons sold 4,107

348

4,455 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 73.88

$ 47.47

$ 71.81



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 349,859

$ 14,584

$ 364,443 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (22,798)

(660)

(23,458) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 327,061

$ 13,924

$ 340,985 Produced tons sold 3,610

235

3,845 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 90.60

$ 59.25

$ 88.68



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 222,288

$ 23,601

$ 245,889 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (19,993)

(93)

(20,086) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 202,295

$ 23,508

$ 225,803 Produced tons sold 2,939

535

3,474 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 68.83

$ 43.94

$ 65.00



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,209,842

$ 60,385

$ 1,270,227 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (97,872)

(660)

(98,532) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 1,111,970

$ 59,725

$ 1,171,695 Produced tons sold 14,638

1,265

15,903 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 75.96

$ 47.21

$ 73.68



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 917,407

$ 115,275

$ 1,032,682 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (85,769)

(925)

(86,694) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 831,638

$ 114,350

$ 945,988 Produced tons sold 11,941

2,429

14,370 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 69.65

$ 47.08

$ 65.83



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

% of Met Tons Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,390

$ 349,055

$ 251.12

42 % Domestic 1,053

95,683

$ 90.87

31 % Export - Australian indexed 893

213,500

$ 239.08

27 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,336

$ 658,238

$ 197.31

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 448

25,365

$ 56.62



Total Met segment Coal revenues 3,784

683,603

$ 180.66



All Other Coal revenues 240

15,014

$ 62.56



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,024

$ 698,617

$ 173.61



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

127,941







Coal revenues 4,024

$ 826,558









View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.