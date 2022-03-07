$5.2 Billion Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Grow Tenfold from 2021-2031

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is an exciting and interesting time for companies involved in cell and gene therapy as the industry is forecast to grow tenfold between 2021 to 2031, according to leading medical market research firm Kalorama Information in Cell Therapy And Gene Therapy Markets, one of two new reports published on the topic.

Currently, the global cell and gene therapy market is worth an estimated $5,193 million ($5.2 billion) as of 2021.

"Kalorama anticipates sales from oncology, cardiovascular-blood and genetic conditions will be key contributors to the cell and gene therapy market's strong performance going forward," says Bruce Carlson, publisher for Kalorama Information.

Cell and gene therapy offers promising treatments for many acquired diseases such as cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's disease and genetic diseases to correct defective genetic material. The science is moving ahead and now the industry needs to industrialize and standardize the manufacturing and commercialization of products. The industry is moving in the direction of a standardized set-up and a closed automated system.

Consequently, cell and gene therapy products are transforming the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases. Additionally, cell and gene therapies are expanding into other areas of medicine including autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disease, dermatological diseases and many others.

