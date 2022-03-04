Madeo Ristorante Returns with a New Location in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madeo Ristorante announced today that its highly anticipated reopening will happen this spring.

Madeo Ristorante is owned by Alfio Vietina along with his wife, Elvira Buffoni, and sons Gianni and Nicola Vietina. Guests can look forward to once again enjoying the family's take on northern Italian cuisine including favorite dishes such as Scampi Alla Griglia, Penne Madeo, and Arrosto di Vitello. Just as before, the menu pairs the freshest local ingredients with premium European elements, offering an experience enriched by the Vietina's coastal family history.

Prior to opening Madeo Ristorante, Alfio developed restaurants and clubs in Tuscany's seaside destination town, Forte dei Marmi. Notably, in the 1960's he opened Maitó and Bistrot, which hosted beach parties around the clock. Regulars including Adriano Panatta, Marcello Mastroianni and the Moratti family had their favorite tables to enjoy sophisticated cuisine and generous pours. As an homage to Alfio's grandfather, the family opened Madeo Ristorante in Forte dei Marmi. By 1985, Alfio and his family debuted their dining concept in West Hollywood, CA. For over 35 years, they served Angelenos their signature family recipes. After a short break, Alfio and his family are opening their doors again.

"I look forward to seeing our guests again," says Alfio Vietina, owner of Madeo Ristorante. "We are ready to gather around the table again."

The new restaurant features a sprawling terrace offering more outdoor seating than the previous Beverly Hills location. Lush greenery, European accents and a view that sparkles with city lights transcend diners to a secluded corner of Italy. "We dreamed of a space that reminded us of Madeo Ristorante's beachside dining in Forte dei Marmi while staying centrally located in Los Angeles" says Gianni Vietina about the location at 1 Hotel West Hollywood at 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA.

For more information visit www.madeoristorante.com .

ABOUT MADEO RISTORANTE

Madeo Ristorante is a fine dining establishment serving authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the owner's Tuscan roots. The restaurant welcomes guests with superior service and a wine list of more than 1250 selections from around the world. Madeo Ristorante is a family owned business operated by Alfio Vietina, Elvira Buffoni and their sons Gianni and Nicola.

