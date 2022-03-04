InventHelp Inventor Develops Social Media Mirror (LAX-1252)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to capture better quality self-portraits without requiring any assistance from others or displaying the phone in a picture of the user's reflection," said an inventor from Stevens Ranch, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced portable mirror to upload my image."

She developed REFLECTIONS as a convenient and simple means to instantly upload selfies to social media websites. This invention would eliminate the hassle and discomfort of awkwardly positing for a selfie. Additionally, it would save users the time spent cropping and editing self-portraits.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

