"If You Dream It, You Can Make It Happen" -Maluma

Introducing ROYALTY BY MALUMA THE KING AND QUEEN COLLECTION "If You Dream It, You Can Make It Happen" -Maluma

MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maluma, singer, songwriter, actor and global superstar, today announces his first range of fragrances, Royalty by Maluma, The King and Queen Collection. Available worldwide beginning March 4th, the four majestic, sensual scents for both men and women will be available for $45 USD each at www.RoyaltybyMaluma.com.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the power of gemstones, each fragrance in the collection represents a different jewel – Jade, Onyx, Garnet and Amethyst. The beauty and energy each represents brings a sense of power and embodies royal qualities of strength and luxury.

"My feeling is that everyone should remember who they are and never let their crown slip, because we are all Kings and Queens" expressed Maluma when describing the inspiration behind the scents. "My father let me wear his signature fragrance in the morning growing up and it created my love for scent at a very young age."

"Maluma's spirit and energy is infectious. His dynamic personality and zest for life comes through in each scent we created together. We are thrilled to be able to partner on his first fragrance collection," says Hampton Beauty Managing Partner Lori Mariano.

BE LOYAL, BE RESPECTFUL, BE ROYAL. The collection - each sold individually are made for men & women who want to leave a lasting impression. ROYALTY BY MALUMA is a modern, luxury fragrance brand that transforms everyday routines into a royal experience.

The King and Queen Collection

ONYX EAU DE PARFUM 30ML 1 FL. OZ. RRP $45

The Onyx stone represents protection and strength. Kings protect others. A radiant opening drenched in cardamom blends with crisp pear & energetic bergamot. The heart is filled with sensual heat, sweet spices of cinnamon & clove leaves, and steeped in a deep plum nuance. The elegant combination of Madagascar vanilla beans & Florentine iris finishes in a multi-faceted, woody harmony where cedarwood plays a main role.

GARNET EAU DE PARFUM 30ML 1 FL. OZ. RRP $45

The Garnet stone represents prosperity and abundance. Always have gratitude, king. Bursting with aromatic lavender & luxurious baie rose upon introduction. At the heart, bold geranium takes centerstage with resinous elemi & the heat of ginger dancing around it. The background is rich with olibanum, leathery vetiver & mysterious patchouli.

JADE EAU DE PARFUM 30ML 1 FL. OZ. RRP $45

The jade stone represents tranquility and wisdom. The queen is a woman of serenity and harmony. Luminous & juicy on top, while boasting an overdose of bergamot & blackcurrant accents. The heart is a bursting floral explosion, spotlighting jasmine, tuberose & creamy mahonial. The warm background is woody and sensual, with delectable cocoa absolute & sexy patchouli.

AMETHYST EAU DE PARFUM 30ML 1 FL. OZ. RRP $45

The Amethyst stone represents trust and good nature. Be a positive force in peoples' lives. A pink orchid accord marries the happiness of tangerine & clementine for a dose of high energy. The heart is a trio of ultra luxurious jasmine, red rose & nocturnal orange blossom. Warm and dripping with sensuality, sunkissed amber swirls around accords of vanilla & patchouli.

Fragrance Bottles (PRNewswire)

Lifestyle Shot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royalty by Maluma