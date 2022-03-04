Hagerty and Gran Turismo 7 Partner to Offer Exciting In-Game Benefits for Car Enthusiasts, Game Players and Hagerty Drivers Club Members

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on its purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations, leading automotive enthusiast brand Hagerty announces a global gaming partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment's Gran Turismo™ 7 available on PS4™ and PS5™ consoles from today. The partnership is an exciting first for Hagerty, which continues its reach into the entertainment world by embedding automotive history, knowledge and access within the game to foster car love for players and Hagerty members.

The new Gran Turismo 7 "Legend Cars Dealer" feature will house the Hagerty Collection, a suite of 70+ enthusiast vehicles of all forms, eras and performance capabilities. Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty will appear as an avatar within the game as the collection's advisor, guiding players through the lineup and providing historical and educational insights on each model.

"To achieve our purpose of saving driving and car culture we're laser-focused on creating on-ramps for car lovers of all ages," said Hagerty. "The Gran Turismo franchise is such a perfect place for us to do that in a digital environment and I can't wait to play the game and, via my in-game avatar, offer advice and comradery to gamers who stop by our virtual Hagerty Collection."

From epic muscle cars to rally heroes and from Group C Le Mans champions to silver screen legends, the Hagerty Collection has something for every car lover. Players will be able to acquire cars using game progression and in-game credits, with all prices shaped by the Hagerty Valuation Tool. Prices will update throughout the year, based on the changing valuations in real life. Hagerty Valuation Tools® includes more than 15 years of pricing for 40,000 enthusiast cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles from the post-war era to the present.

Players who are also Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) members can opt in for an exclusive in-game benefit to own and drive a select car with a custom Hagerty livery from the Hagerty Collection*. This benefit renews each year with a different legendary car.

"One of Hagerty's goals is bringing the love of driving to all ages in engaging and interactive ways," said President of Hagerty Media & Entertainment Paul Rehrig. "The release of Gran Turismo 7 has been long-awaited for gamers and car enthusiasts alike, and we're proud to bring the Hagerty community to it in such an innovative and compelling way."

The partnership is Hagerty's first exciting step into gaming culture.

*Available via voucher code. Internet connection, account for PlayStation™ Network, and Gran Turismo 7 (sold separately) required to redeem.

