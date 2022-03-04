GNC Launches ZOA Energy's New ZOA+ Pre-Workout Supplement as Exclusive In-Store Retailer

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday warriors thrive on healthy energy from ZOA. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; American businesswoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, the new ZOA+ pre-workout supplement is formulated with high-quality ingredients to bolster performance, with GNC launching as its exclusive in-store retailer. Available in three, great-tasting flavors both in store and online at GNC.com, ZOA+ reimagines the traditional powder-based pre-workout options with its 0 sugar, 12 oz "Ready to Drink" supplement packed with 200 mg of natural caffeine, while maintaining a delicious, fruit-forward flavor profile.

"GNC is the leader in pre-workouts and brands like ZOA are revolutionizing how athletes can make their workouts productive," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising at GNC. "We are proud to be the first to bring ZOA+ to shelves and build on our commitment to offer products to the GNC customer that help them live well."

The three new carbonated ZOA+ flavors, Blackberry Acai, Mandarin Orange Grapefruit, and Pineapple Passion Fruit Punch, feature a perfect balance of sweetness with a powerful combination of nitric oxide support, vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nutrients that work to promote exercise performance and focus, while supporting hydration and immunity.

"We formulated ZOA+ to take workouts to the next level with steady energy and a focused high-performance workout," said ZOA Founder and strength coach, Dave Rienzi. "We've worked tirelessly to fine-tune our high-quality, health-conscious pre-workout and are looking forward to sharing it with consumers through our exclusive in-store launch with GNC."

ZOA first launched at GNC in March 2021 with its namesake product and is currently available in seven flavors including Original, Super Berry, Lemon Line, Pineapple Coconut, Wild Orange, Tropical Punch and White Peach.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About ZOA

ZOA is the healthy energy drink and pre-workout supplement brand created and developed by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to bring more positive energy to everyday life. Created as a convenient, healthy solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made with vitamin C for immune system support, vitamin B and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean, enhanced energy. The brand's newest product, ZOA+, reimagines the traditional powder-based pre-workout options with its 0 sugar, 12 oz "Ready to Drink" supplement packed with 200 mg of natural caffeine, while maintaining a delicious, fruit-forward flavor profile. The pre-workout contains a powerful combination of nitric oxide support, vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nutrients that work to promote exercise performance and focus, while supporting hydration and immunity. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.

