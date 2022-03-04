Genome and Company announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with MSD to evaluate 'GEN-001' in combination of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in phase 2 clinical trial in biliary tract cancer patients

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome and Company (KOSDAQ: 314130, CEO∙CTO: Jisoo Pae∙Hansoo Park), a leading global microbiome anti-cancer drug development company, announced it has entered into a first Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement (CTCSA) with MSD (a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA).

Upon the execution of the agreement, Genome and Company will conduct a phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its immuno-oncology microbiome therapeutic, 'GEN-001', in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with biliary tract cancer. Genome and Company will be the sponsor of the clinical trial and MSD will supply KEYTRUDA®.

'GEN-001' is an orally administered immuno-oncology microbiome therapeutic candidate consisting of Lactococcus lactis (L. lactis), a single live bacterial strain isolated from a healthy human.

Biliary tract cancer is one of the carcinomas associated with a poor prognosis after diagnosis, limited treatment options and five-year survival rate of only 5 to 15%. According to the findings in the MDPI Cancers 2021, an SCI academic journal, the infiltrations of immune cells around cancer cells were observed in 70% of biliary tract cancer patients, also confirming the relationship between the immune cells and biliary tract cancer cells.

Dr. Jisoo Pae, CEO of Genome and Company, said, "Genome and Company has established clinical trial collaborations to evaluate 'GEN-001' with both anti-PD-L1 and anti-PD-1 therapies through agreements with MSD, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer, which shows that the company is being recognized for its innovative technology by global immuno-oncology companies." He added, "Through this clinical trial collaboration, we look forward to evaluating the potential additive benefit of 'GEN-001' in combination with KEYTRUDA® as treatment for patients with biliary tract cancer."

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

(PRNewswire)

Introducing Genome and Company

Since its establishment in 2015, Genome and Company develops next waves of innovative drugs including anti-cancer microbiome therapeutics and novel target immune checkpoint inhibitors. Through continuing open innovations with global external collaborations and strategic investments, the company has expanded its microbiome pipeline into brain diseases and continues to pioneer the market in becoming a fully integrated global healthcare group capable of research, development and manufacturing of first-in-class pharmaceutical modalities including microbiome. For more information, please refer to our website http://www.genomecom.co.kr.

About GEN-001

'GEN-001' is an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate developed to have immune modulating activities, resulting in potential partnership with immune checkpoint inhibitors. 'GEN-001' consists of a single-strain bacteria (Lactococcus lactis, L.lactis) isolated from gut of healthy human volunteers that has been shown to activate dendritic cells, macrophages and T cell response. In preclinical studies, 'GEN-001' has shown optimal safety margin and synergistic effects in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors by enhancing the effect of suppressing the growth of both immune checkpoint inhibitor sensitive and resistant tumor models. The clinical study (Phase I/Ib) of GEN-001 is currently in progress in the US and Korea, and additionally, the IND of phase II study was approved by MFDS (Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) in October 2021.

SOURCE GenomeCompany