BRI Distributes Rp26.4 Trillion Dividend in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) held the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) in Jakarta on March 1, 2022. In the AGMS, BRI distributed dividends of 85% or IDR 26.40 trillion from the consolidated net income attributed to the Owners of the Parent Entity.

BRI Board of Directors at 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) in Jakarta on March 1, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The dividend is equivalent to around IDR 174.23 per share, assuming there is a transfer of treasury stock before the cumulative date. This figure has increased by 76.17% compared to the 2020 dividend of IDR 98.90 per share.

With a healthy and sustainable performance growth throughout 2021, BRI decided to distribute dividends of 85% or IDR 26.40 trillion, while the remaining 15% or IDR 4.66 trillion is used as retained earnings.

For dividends, the Indonesia's share of ownership of at least 53.19% or IDR 14.04 trillion will be deposited into the State General Treasury Account.

The Dividend Payout Ratio of 85% is the result of BRI's strong capital structure and optimal liquidity for business expansion and anticipation of risks that may occur in the future. With a dividend payout ratio of 85%, the Company's CAR is maintained at a minimum of 20%.

In addition to distributing dividends, BRI has also received approval to buy the Company's shares, or buyback, which has been issued and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) with a nominal value of IDR 3 trillion.

"This buyback is aimed to increase BBRI's share ownership by employees and encourage more optimal contribution of BRI employees to achieving targets and improving company performance," said BRI's President Director, Sunarso.

Additionally, the AGMS also announced the company's new composition of the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Directors that has received approval from the Financial Services Authority and complies with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations.

"BRI will continue the journey of BRIVolution 2.0 transformation to maintain quality and sustainable growth and achieve 2025's vision to become The Most Valuable Banking Group in South East Asia and Champion of Financial Inclusion, concluded Sunarso.

