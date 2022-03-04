BETMGM SIGNS EDMONTON OILERS CAPTAIN CONNOR MCDAVID AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the signing of Connor McDavid, the National Hockey League's reigning MVP, as its newest brand ambassador. McDavid becomes BetMGM's first active professional athlete from the four major sports to become an ambassador. The All-Star center will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, social media content and fan events.

"I am very excited to partner with BetMGM as they continue to shape the future of sports betting," said McDavid. "It's also a real honor to be on the same BetMGM team with star athletes like Wayne Gretzky and Kevin Garnett, both of whom I admire very much."

McDavid burst onto the NHL scene in 2016 becoming the League's youngest-ever captain at 19 years old. That same season he won the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as the League's best player. Only six seasons into his career, McDavid has won each of these awards multiple times and already is considered one of the sport's greats.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "The accomplishments that Connor already has earned on the ice is astonishing and we are excited to welcome him to the BetMGM family. We look forward to working together to engage BetMGM players across North America."

BetMGM is currently available in 21 markets and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

