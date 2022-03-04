Benzinga Expands Footprint into the Psychedelic Industry with the Launch of the Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council

Benzinga Expands Footprint into the Psychedelic Industry with the Launch of the Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council

DETROIT, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is a collective of the leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders sharing insights into industry developments, sector trends and breaking news.

"Benzinga continues to be the place where investors come to read, ask questions, and identify their next opportunities. We are thrilled to have such a highly respected group join our platform, representing the leading voices in the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine," said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

Members Of The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council includes:

Rob Barrow, CEO of Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Florian Brand, Co-Founder and CEO of Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)

Berner, Rapper and CEO of Caps by Cookies

Andrew Chadeayne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CaaMTech

Yaron Conforti, Co-Founder and CEO of Novamind (CSE: NM) (OTCQB:NVMDF)

Anne Donohoe, Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications

Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

Ronan Levy, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO at Numinus (TSX: NUMI)

Graham Pechenik, Patent Attorney and Founder of Calyx Law

Natan Ponieman, Head of Psychedelics Content at Benzinga

Kelsey Ramsden, CEO and President of Mind Cure Health (CSE:MCUR) (OTCQX:MCURF)

Aaron Raub, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Ambria Capital

Tim Regan, SVP Capital Markets, KCSA Strategic Communications

Tim Schlidt, Co-Founder and Partner, Palo Santo Fund

Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

"It is an honour and a privilege to be among esteemed colleagues on the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council. Benzinga has been following, reporting on and lending a keen eye to the space with discerning updates and analysis," said Kelsey Ramsden, CEO and President of Mind Cure Health.

"I am excited to join the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council and share a seat with other thought leaders and industry experts," said Doug Drysdale, CEO at Cybin Inc. "Psychedelics have the opportunity to provide innovative and effective treatments for mental illness and addiction and I look forward to engaging with Benzinga and my industry peers to bring more awareness to the potential of psychedelic-based therapeutics."

"It's indeed an honor to be invited to join the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council. Benzinga has been leading coverage of the psychedelics space since the start of the psychedelics boom and has become a major ally in educating audiences on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicine," said Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB).

What Is The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the burgeoning psychedelics industry and gives Benzinga readers and Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference attendees even more access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference , and quotes on relevant news.

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference is the premier gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors. The event brings unique networking opportunities with top investors and executives in the space. Its first edition is coming to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

View original content:

SOURCE Benzinga