Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary Morris Sheet Metal Awarded $4.6 Million in New Projects

PHOENIX, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has announced that its subsidiary, Morris Sheet Metal (MSM) of Indiana, has been awarded several new projects totaling $4.6 million in the educational and healthcare facilities space.

Tom Laubhan, President of Morris Sheet Metal, had this to say, "We are eager to begin these new projects as they serve to demonstrate how integral we are to the Indiana and Midwest region. I believe we were awarded these projects much in part on how we handled the volatile market conditions of 2021, where unprecedented inflation pushed the construction services market into a negative margin position on many projects due to material costs on items like steel, which rose to over 200%. While it is not easy to absorb such material cost changes, MSM stood by its customers and honored its contracts, completing prior work on time and on budget. The integrity in which we have conducted ourselves as a company in this difficult market, has led to our customers rewarding this team with the quality projects we proudly build for our community."

Kent Wilson, Alpine 4's CEO commented, "With the volatility of 2021, it's confidence inspiring to see some re-balancing in construction, culminating in this newly awarded work. Morris Sheet Metal has garnered a stellar reputation in the area, and we anticipate the flow of more work as supply chain issues continue to ease."

About Morris Sheet Metal Corp: Morris Sheet Metal (MSM) was established in 1992 and is a full-service HVAC Contractor offering design, fabrication, and installation services in addition to custom metal fabrication services. MSM is an active member of SMACNA and the AFE Association for Facilities Engineers. MSM currently falls under Alpine 4's DSF business model as a Stabilizer.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

