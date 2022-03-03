Rhythm Energy Launches New Electric Vehicle Energy Plan in Partnership with EVgo

Rhythm Energy, a Texas-based renewable energy provider, has partnered with EVgo to launch a new electricity plan that lets EV owners charge at home and on-the-go backed by 100% renewable energy.

HOUSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Energy, the Texas-based renewable energy provider, announced today the launch of its new Simply Drive energy plan in partnership with EVgo (Nasdaq:EVGO), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). Texans who sign up for Rhythm's Simply Drive plan support renewable energy production through their home energy choice and with $100 in charging credit for on-the-go charging on EVgo's network powered by 100% renewable electricity.

"The transportation market is electrifying at a rapid pace, especially in Texas," said P.J. Popovic, CEO of Rhythm Energy. "Charging electric vehicles with renewable energy is good for wallets, lifestyles and the planet. With Rhythm's Simply Drive plan, consumers will get a 100% renewable energy plan that powers their home and charges their EV affordably, as well as $100 in charging credits with EVgo, so they can extend their zero emission driving when they are away from home. We're proud to bring this plan to market in support of Texans who have made the choice to use electric vehicles. This plan and our partnership with the team at EVgo reflects our commitment to make every aspect of our consumers' energy life easier and cleaner."

Customers who sign up for Rhythm's Simply Drive will get a fixed-rate plan backed by 100% clean sources like hydro, wind, and solar. They will also receive $100 in complimentary charging with EVgo and its roaming partner networks where they can access more than 46,000 L2 and DC fast chargers nationwide.

"EVgo is delighted to partner with Rhythm Energy to ensure EV drivers across Texas have the best of at-home and on-the-go public charging options," said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. "We are looking forward to welcoming Rhythm's Simply Drive customers to the EVgo network as more and more Texans make the switch to electric vehicles."

Rhythm Energy's Simply Drive plan expands on the energy provider's commitment to making energy-related choices that are good for consumers' wallets and the planet.

"We know consumers will be a driving force in the energy transition," said Popovic. "This new plan reflects our desire to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles."

To find out more about the Rhythm's Simply Drive electricity plan, visit: www.gotrhythm.com/electric-vehicle-plans

About Rhythm Energy

Rhythm is a 100% renewable energy company founded on the premise that electricity should be made better, cheaper and easier for Texans. We stand against the anti-consumer business practices that permeate retail energy. That's why our model doesn't rely on hiding fees, punishing loyal customers with higher rates than new customers or dodging customer calls. Rhythm offers straightforward pricing, new and renewing customers get the same great rates on energy plans and our customer service is available seven days a week.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

