Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Opens Office In Nashville, Tennesee

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that it has opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee. The move is part of the firm's ongoing growth initiative and is consistent with its commitment to have a presence in the country's fastest-growing and most economically vibrant markets. Phil Hall, Executive Director, will be the office's Branch Manager and will lead the expansion of the firm's wealth management business in the area.

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division said, "We are delighted to establish a presence in Nashville. The firm's comprehensive wealth management offerings and capital markets expertise is a perfect fit for the city's rapidly expanding population, burgeoning economy and deep pool of professional talent. I look forward to the firm becoming an established member of Nashville's business community in the years ahead and pledge to provide Phil with everything he needs to make this effort successful."

The Nashville metro region's population grew by more than 20% during the last decade* and according to one study, no large city had better economic growth last year.** Several top companies have a presence in the area, making it home to tens of thousands of highly skilled professionals, including many who work in financial services.

Oppenheimer plans to tap these dynamics to attract area talent that appreciates the firm's devotion to building an entrepreneurial, fully immersive culture that rewards success. Additionally, Oppenheimer is coming off a banner year in 2021 with the Private Client Division setting all-time marks for assets under management and administration.

Mr. Harrington continued, "From the moment you arrive in Nashville, you can't help but feel a special energy and enthusiasm in the air, so I am overjoyed that Oppenheimer is now open for business in the city. The area's rich history, deeply rooted financial services community and robust economic growth make it a natural fit for Oppenheimer's ongoing growth plans. We're excited to invest resources in the city."

Mr. Hall said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Oppenheimer's expansion into Nashville. This is a market I know well, and the firm is a great match for the current growth trajectory of the city, which, now more than ever before, has an acute need for our services."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

