JW MARRIOTT ORLANDO, GRANDE LAKES APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF

ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Alberto Taboada as the Executive Chef of the property. Chef Alberto's new role responsibilities will include overseeing all culinary operations within the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes which includes newly reopened Primo by Chef Melissa Kelly, Whisper Creek Farm: The Kitchen, Knife Burger by John Tesar, high volume luxury event catering and as well as building and fostering relationships with local purveyors and farmers to provide a locally influenced quality of food for the restaurant and event spaces.

Previously Chef Alberto served as the Executive Sous Chef for the JW Marriott's banquet services and has held Executive Sous Chef positions at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld and Marriott Louisville Downtown along with various other senior culinary leadership roles throughout Louisville and New Jersey.

Chef Alberto has a Culinary Arts Degree from Atlantic Cape College and he has been recognized with various leadership awards and nominations during his time with the JW Marriott. Alberto's passion for hospitality stems from a deep culture of gathering, cooking and experiencing old favorites in a new way. He has a wealth of knowledge regarding Orlando's locale and has cultivated relationships resulting in sourcing quality products, strategic partnerships and developing his team.

"I've worked at JW Marriott for several years and this is an important step for me within the company. As the Executive Chef at the JW Marriott, I want to continue to hire great leaders and to work with local farms and produce that are unique to the area. In my previous role in banquet services, I was able to transform the banquet menu by adding my Peruvian flavors and now I'm looking forward to working with the talent we have at our resort to oversee execution," says Chef Alberto Taboada regarding the Executive Chef appointment."

