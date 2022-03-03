Indio Management Hiring Event: March 14, 2022

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Management, a leader of professional property management services in Texas, is experiencing a period of exciting growth and is currently hiring for several positions in a variety of fields. The hiring event is open to all who are interested, with or without previous property management experience.

The hiring event will take place on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM CST.

Indio's mission is to "Perform, innovate, care for others, and build a legacy we are proud of," and this career fair is a great way to learn more about the company and connect face-to-face with Indio recruiters, regional managers, and other team members.

Indio currently has job openings in the following areas:

Accounting

Community Directors

Construction

Human Capital

Leasing

Maintenance

Marketing

Operations

View the full list of positions and RSVP online or email your resume to careers@indiomgmt.com. Indio Management's vision to "inspire the local community through ethical practices and positive contributions" is key to our employees and their success. We look forward to meeting you.

About Indio Management

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family– their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

For more information, please contact:

Collin Budd

(214) 223-2221

collin.budd@indiomgmt.com

