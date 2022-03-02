NextMart, Inc. - OTC Pink Current Status

HOLYOKE, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" – OTC Pink Sheets: NXMR) – NXMR is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") has approved its the quarterly filing and cleared NXMR as "Pink Sheet Current" as it is now current with all required mandatory disclosure filings again.

The Company filed its quarterly disclosure statements and financial statements for the 1st quarter ended December 31, 2021, on February 23, 2022.

William Bouyea (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We have been working with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") since being classified as Pink Sheet Limited Information a little over a week ago. When this occurred, we immediately made application and paid the fee for expedited review of our 1st quarter ended, December 31, 2021, disclosure statement and financial statements. In the end, with everything that has been happening this quarter including the acquisition of Emco Oilfield Services, LLC, and the asset purchase with Defender Contracting, LLC, our staff simply missed the filing deadline. Our compliance staff had already been preparing this filing which was filed immediately upon being assigned the limited qualification. Moving forward, we have taken steps to ensure this never occurs again with regards to OTC Market mandatory quarterly disclosure requirements.

William Bouyea (President and CEO of the Company), further stated... "Now it is time to get to back to the current business plan of action and expect to be making several material announcements to these regards shortly."

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently operates two subsidiaries Emco Oilfield Services, LLC and Defender Contracting, LLC which operate in the oil field services industry in the Permian Basin of Eastern New Mexico and Western Texas.

