Hungry Planet, Chef-Crafted Plant-Based Meat Company, Pops-up at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Planet, the fast growing, chef-crafted plant-based meat company that offers the fullest range of innovative meats including burger patties, chicken cutlets, grilled chicken strips, Italian sausage crumble, crab cakes, pork Thai meatballs and more, is popping up at Natural Products Expo West this year, from March 10 - 12. Hungry Planet delivers on the promise of delicious food with a more nutritious profile, making it simple for meat-eaters to swap plant-based meats for traditional animal proteins without compromise. Packed with flavor, Hungry Planet's meats boast demonstrably superior nutrition, with more fiber and protein, and less calories and fat (no saturated) than other plant-based and animal meat options.

Hungry Planet Breakfast Sausage™ Patties (PRNewswire)

After experiencing the strongest retail launch of any plant-based meat brand in the past two years, Hungry Planet is introducing their soon-to-be-released Hungry Planet Breakfast Sausage™ Patties, with an exclusive tasting at booth ACC A-E #5733, beginning at 10 AM on Friday, March 11 (while supplies last). Hungry Planet is offering a breakfast sandwich featuring their sausage patties on an English muffin with plant-based egg & cheese curated by their Chief Culinary Officer & Certified Master Chef, Ron DeSantis. Hungry Planet will be sampling their Italian Sausage Meatball, Crispy & Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Pork Gyoza.

Attending Expo West are Hungry Planet sibling co-founders Jody and Todd Boyman. To bring their mission-driven vision to life, Jody and Todd tapped certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis and his team to create recipes for their wide range of naturally tasting plant-based meats. In addition to crafting new Hungry Planet items, Chef Ron works with chefs and restaurateurs to create delicious plant-based menu options at some of the country's most acclaimed restaurants, from celebrity hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood, to popular Indian fast-casual restaurant, Curry Up Now, and rapidly growing QSRs like Plant Power Fast Food and Meta Burger. Hungry Planet is available at major retailers across the country, including Sprouts, Albertsons and others, and online at Costco and Amazon.

To learn more about Hungry Planet and new product launches, please visit HungryPlanetFoods.com, and follow @HungryPlanetFoods on Instagram, @EatHungryPlanet on Twitter, and @HungryPlanetFoods on Facebook.

Press contacts:

Lexie Sparrow, lexie@monacreative.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hungry Planet