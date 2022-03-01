Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy."
"Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities."
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights[1]
Baidu, Inc.
(In millions except per
Q4
Q3
Q4
FY
FY
ADS, unaudited)
2020
2021
2021
YOY
2020
2021
YOY
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
30,263
31,921
33,088
5,192
9%
107,074
124,493
19,536
16%
Operating income
4,977
2,308
1,958
307
(61%)
14,340
10,518
1,651
(27%)
Operating income (non-
7,055
4,708
4,307
676
(39%)
21,732
19,030
2,986
(12%)
Net income (loss) to Baidu
5,174
(16,559)
1,715
269
(67%)
22,472
10,226
1,605
(54%)
Net income to Baidu (non-
6,868
5,090
4,084
641
(41%)
22,020
18,830
2,955
(14%)
Diluted earnings (loss) per
15.05
(48.18)
4.51
0.71
(70%)
64.98
28.07
4.40
(57%)
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-
20.08
14.66
11.60
1.82
(42%)
63.93
53.53
8.40
(16%)
Adjusted EBITDA2
8,564
5,962
5,757
903
(33%)
27,503
24,914
3,910
(9%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28%
19%
17%
17%
26%
20%
20%
[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021
Baidu Core
Q4
Q3
Q4
FY
FY
(In millions, unaudited)
2020
2021
2021
YOY
2020
2021
YOY
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
23,111
24,661
25,978
4,077
12%
78,684
95,163
14,933
21%
Operating income
6,320
3,718
2,958
464
(53%)
20,538
15,142
2,376
(26%)
Operating income (non-
8,031
5,823
4,847
761
(40%)
26,366
22,201
3,484
(16%)
Net income (loss) to Baidu
6,036
(15,625)
2,656
417
(56%)
26,524
13,557
2,127
(49%)
Net income to Baidu Core
7,533
5,855
4,625
726
(39%)
25,192
21,292
3,341
(15%)
Adjusted EBITDA2
9,422
6,994
6,210
974
(34%)
31,656
27,682
4,344
(13%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41%
28%
24%
24%
40%
29%
29%
Other Highlights
Corporate
- Baidu returned US$615 million to shareholders under its 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the cumulative repurchase to approximately US$1.2 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the Company had returned approximately US$2.9 billion to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program.
- Baidu's ESG rankings were further improved in 2021. Our MSCI ESG rating was upgraded three times in two years to achieve BBB, and our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating was ranked Top 18 among 234 Internet Software and Services companies globally.
AI Cloud
- Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 35 cities, up from 14 cities a year ago, based on contract amounts of over RMB10 million, as of the end of 2021.
- Baidu was once again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's first half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market.
- PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.06 million and has served 157,000 businesses, as of the end of 2021. Developers have created 476,000 models on PaddlePaddle by the end of 2021.
Intelligent Driving
- Rides provided by Apollo Go almost doubled sequentially, and reached around 213,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, has begun to charge fees for the autonomous ride-hailing services on open roads on November 25, 2021, in Beijing; February 18, 2022, in Chongqing; and February 27, 2022, in Yangquan.
- Apollo Go expanded into Chongqing, Shenzhen and Yangquan, and is now available in eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Changsha, Cangzhou and Yangquan.
- Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, completed its Series A financing, raising nearly US$400 million.
Other Growth Initiatives
- Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for the first nine months of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.
Mobile Ecosystem
- In December, Baidu App's MAUs reached 622 million, up 14% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached 82%.
- Managed Page continued to account for over 40% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.
iQIYI
- iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB 33.1 billion (US$5.19 billion), increasing 9% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.0 billion (US$4.08 billion), increasing 12% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.1 billion (US$3.00 billion), up 1% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.9 billion (US$1.08 billion), up 63% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), decreasing 1% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB 17.3 billion (US$2.71 billion), increasing 19% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.5 billion (US$1.01 billion), increasing 27% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing and personnel-related expenses.
Research and development expense was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), increasing 30% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense.
Operating income was RMB 2.0 billion (US$307 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.0 billion (US$464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 11%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.3 billion (US$676 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.8 billion (US$761 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.
Total other income, net was RMB 407 million (US$64 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 891 million from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.
Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion (US$203 million), increasing 26% year over year.
Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 1.7 billion (US$269 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 4.51 (US$0.71). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 2.7 billion (US$417 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 10%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.1 billion (US$641 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.60 (US$1.82). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.6 billion (US$726 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.8 billion (US$903 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.2 billion (US$974 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.
As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 190.9 billion (US$29.96 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 186.5 billion (US$29.27 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 477 million (US$75 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 1.6 billion (US$251 million).
Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Total revenues were RMB 124.5 billion (US$19.54 billion), increasing 16% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 95.2 billion (US$14.93 billion), increasing 21% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 74.0 billion (US$11.60 billion), increasing 12% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 21.2 billion (US$3.33 billion), up 71% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 30.6 billion (US$4.80 billion), increasing 3% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB 64.3 billion (US$10.09 billion), increasing 17% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 24.7 billion (US$3.88 billion), increasing 37% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agencies.
Research and development expenses were RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion), increasing 28% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.
Operating income was RMB 10.5 billion (US$1.65 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 15.1 billion (US$2.38 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 19.0 billion (US$2.99 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 22.2 billion (US$3.48 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.
Total other income, net was RMB 260 million (US$40 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 4.3 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Total other income, net was RMB 8.8 billion for 2020, which included a fair value gain of RMB 11.6 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 2.6 billion from long-term investments.
Income tax expense was RMB 3.2 billion (US$500 million), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.
Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 10.2 billion (US$1.61 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 28.07 (US$4.40). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 13.6 billion (US$2.13 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.8 billion (US$2.96 billion), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 53.53 (US$8.40). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 21.3 billion (US$3.34 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 22%.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 27.7 billion (US$4.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%.
Free cash flow was RMB 9.2 billion (US$1.45 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 15.4 billion (US$2.42 billion).
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertisingagencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Revenues:
Online marketing services
20,708
21,050
20,723
3,252
72,840
80,695
12,663
Others
9,555
10,871
12,365
1,940
34,234
43,798
6,873
Total revenues
30,263
31,921
33,088
5,192
107,074
124,493
19,536
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
14,522
16,126
17,289
2,713
55,158
64,314
10,092
Selling, general and administrative(1)
5,094
7,320
6,451
1,012
18,063
24,723
3,879
Research and development(1)
5,670
6,167
7,390
1,160
19,513
24,938
3,914
Total costs and expenses
25,286
29,613
31,130
4,885
92,734
113,975
17,885
Operating income
4,977
2,308
1,958
307
14,340
10,518
1,651
Other income (loss):
Interest income
1,308
1,462
1,514
238
5,358
5,551
871
Interest expense
(777)
(880)
(873)
(137)
(3,103)
(3,421)
(537)
Foreign exchange (loss) income, net
(346)
7
(27)
(4)
(660)
100
16
Share of losses from equity method investments
(151)
(4)
(773)
(121)
(2,248)
(932)
(146)
Others, net
499
(22,079)
566
88
9,403
(1,038)
(164)
Total other income (loss), net
533
(21,494)
407
64
8,750
260
40
Income (loss) before income taxes
5,510
(19,186)
2,365
371
23,090
10,778
1,691
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,026
(1,839)
1,295
203
4,064
3,187
500
Net income (loss)
4,484
(17,347)
1,070
168
19,026
7,591
1,191
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(690)
(788)
(645)
(101)
(3,446)
(2,635)
(414)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
5,174
(16,559)
1,715
269
22,472
10,226
1,605
Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
-Basic
15.28
(48.18)
4.57
0.72
65.54
28.64
4.49
-Diluted
15.05
(48.18)
4.51
0.71
64.98
28.07
4.40
Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
1.91
(6.02)
0.57
0.09
8.19
3.58
0.56
-Diluted
1.88
(6.02)
0.56
0.09
8.12
3.51
0.55
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):
-Basic
2,695
2,778
2,780
2,780
2,732
2,758
2,758
-Diluted
2,735
2,778
2,816
2,816
2,756
2,814
2,814
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Cost of revenues
91
74
134
21
360
399
62
Selling, general and administrative
480
353
533
83
1,897
1,840
289
Research and development
1,408
921
1,426
224
4,471
4,817
756
Total share-based compensation expenses
1,979
1,348
2,093
328
6,728
7,056
1,107
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
35,782
36,850
5,783
Restricted cash
758
10,821
1,697
Short-term investments, net
126,402
143,243
22,478
Accounts receivable, net
8,668
9,981
1,566
Amounts due from related parties
726
1,368
215
Other current assets, net
11,006
11,052
1,735
Total current assets
183,342
213,315
33,474
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
17,508
23,027
3,613
Licensed copyrights, net
6,435
7,258
1,139
Produced content, net
6,556
10,951
1,718
Intangible assets, net
2,022
1,689
265
Goodwill
22,248
22,605
3,547
Long-term investments, net
76,233
67,332
10,566
Amounts due from related parties
3,438
3,487
547
Deferred tax assets, net
1,674
2,372
372
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,804
12,065
1,894
Other non-current assets
3,448
15,933
2,501
Total non-current assets
149,366
166,719
26,162
Total assets
332,708
380,034
59,636
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
3,016
4,168
654
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
36,716
41,384
6,494
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
12,626
13,706
2,151
Deferred income
158
97
15
Long-term loans, current portion
7,427
2
-
Convertible senior notes, current portion
4,752
-
-
Notes payable, current portion
-
10,505
1,648
Amounts due to related parties
1,324
1,764
277
Operating lease liabilities
2,366
2,862
450
Total current liabilities
68,385
74,488
11,689
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred income
97
129
20
Deferred revenue
686
223
35
Amounts due to related parties
3,543
3,268
513
Long-term loans
-
12,629
1,982
Notes payable
48,408
43,120
6,766
Convertible senior notes
11,927
12,652
1,985
Deferred tax liabilities
3,067
3,286
516
Operating lease liabilities
4,693
5,569
874
Other non-current liabilities
59
718
112
Total non-current liabilities
72,480
81,594
12,803
Total liabilities
140,865
156,082
24,492
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
3,102
7,148
1,122
Equity
Total Baidu shareholders' equity
182,696
211,459
33,183
Noncontrolling interests
6,045
5,345
839
Total equity
188,741
216,804
34,022
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
332,708
380,034
59,636
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Total revenues
23,111
7,458
(306)
30,263
24,661
7,589
(329)
31,921
25,978
7,389
(279)
33,088
4,077
1,159
(44)
5,192
YOY
12%
(1%)
9%
QOQ
5%
(3%)
4%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
7,997
6,785
(260)
14,522
9,370
7,028
(272)
16,126
11,017
6,507
(235)
17,289
1,729
1,021
(37)
2,713
Selling, general and administrative (1)
3,787
1,317
(10)
5,094
6,089
1,246
(15)
7,320
5,377
1,093
(19)
6,451
844
172
(4)
1,012
Research and development (1)
5,007
663
-
5,670
5,484
683
-
6,167
6,626
764
-
7,390
1,040
120
-
1,160
Total costs and expenses
16,791
8,765
(270)
25,286
20,943
8,957
(287)
29,613
23,020
8,364
(254)
31,130
3,613
1,313
(41)
4,885
YOY
Cost of revenues
38%
(4%)
19%
Selling, general and administrative
42%
(17%)
27%
Research and development
32%
15%
30%
Cost and expenses
37%
(5%)
23%
Operating income (loss)
6,320
(1,307)
(36)
4,977
3,718
(1,368)
(42)
2,308
2,958
(975)
(25)
1,958
464
(154)
(3)
307
YOY
(53%)
(25%)
(61%)
QOQ
(20%)
(29%)
(15%)
Operating margin
27%
(18%)
16%
15%
(18%)
7%
11%
(13%)
6%
Add: total other income (loss), net
774
(241)
-
533
(21,163)
(331)
-
(21,494)
1,161
(754)
-
407
182
(118)
-
64
Less: income tax expense (benefit)
1,042
(16)
-
1,026
(1,848)
9
-
(1,839)
1,258
37
-
1,295
197
6
-
203
Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI
16
16
(722)
(3)
(690)
28
22
(838)
(3)
(788)
205
10
(860)
(3)
(645)
32
2
(135)
(3)
(101)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
6,036
(1,548)
686
5,174
(15,625)
(1,730)
796
(16,559)
2,656
(1,776)
835
1,715
417
(280)
132
269
YOY
(56%)
15%
(67%)
QOQ
-
3%
-
Net margin
26%
(21%)
17%
(63%)
(23%)
(52%)
10%
(24%)
5%
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
8,031
(940)
7,055
5,823
(1,073)
4,708
4,847
(515)
4,307
761
(82)
676
YOY
(40%)
(45%)
(39%)
QOQ
(17%)
(52%)
(9%)
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
35%
(13%)
23%
24%
(14%)
15%
19%
(7%)
13%
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
7,533
(1,177)
6,868
5,855
(1,400)
5,090
4,625
(1,001)
4,084
726
(158)
641
YOY
(39%)
(15%)
(41%)
QOQ
(21%)
(29%)
(20%)
Net margin (non-GAAP)
33%
(16%)
23%
24%
(18%)
16%
18%
(14%)
12%
Adjusted EBITDA
9,422
(822)
8,564
6,994
(990)
5,962
6,210
(428)
5,757
974
(68)
903
YOY
(34%)
(48%)
(33%)
QOQ
(11%)
(57%)
(3%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41%
(11%)
28%
28%
(13%)
19%
24%
(6%)
17%
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
46
45
91
34
40
74
90
44
134
14
7
21
Selling, general and administrative
255
225
480
196
157
353
396
137
533
62
21
83
Research and development
1,329
79
1,408
837
84
921
1,343
83
1,426
211
13
224
Total share-based compensation
1,630
349
1,979
1,067
281
1,348
1,829
264
2,093
287
41
328
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Total revenues
78,684
29,707
(1,317)
107,074
95,163
30,554
-1,224
124,493
14,933
4,795
(192)
19,536
YOY
21%
3%
16%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
28,368
27,884
-1,094
55,158
37,838
27,513
-1,037
64,314
5,937
4,317
(162)
10,092
Selling, general and administrative (1)
12,931
5,188
(56)
18,063
20,040
4,725
(42)
24,723
3,145
742
(8)
3,879
Research and development (1)
16,847
2,676
(10)
19,513
22,143
2,795
-
24,938
3,475
439
-
3,914
Total costs and expenses
58,146
35,748
-1,160
92,734
80,021
35,033
-1,079
113,975
12,557
5,498
(170)
17,885
YOY
Cost of revenues
33%
(1%)
17%
Selling, general and administrative
55%
(9%)
37%
Research and development
31%
4%
28%
Cost and expenses
38%
(2%)
23%
Operating income (loss)
20,538
(6,041)
(157)
14,340
15,142
(4,479)
(145)
10,518
2,376
(703)
(22)
1,651
YOY
(26%)
(26%)
(27%)
Operating margin
26%
(20%)
13%
16%
(15%)
8%
Add: total other income (loss),net
9,693
(943)
-
8,750
1,793
(1,533)
-
260
281
(241)
-
40
Less: income tax expense
4,041
23
-
4,064
3,090
97
-
3,187
485
15
-
500
Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI
(334)
31
-3,143
(3)
(3,446)
288
61
(2,984)
(3)
(2,635)
45
10
(469)
(3)
(414)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
26,524
(7,038)
2,986
22,472
13,557
(6,170)
2,839
10,226
2,127
(969)
447
1,605
YOY
(49%)
(12%)
(54%)
Net margin
34%
(24%)
21%
14%
(20%)
8%
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
26,366
(4,477)
21,732
22,201
(3,026)
19,030
3,484
(476)
2,986
YOY
(16%)
(32%)
(12%)
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
34%
(15%)
20%
23%
(10%)
15%
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
25,192
(5,444)
22,020
21,292
(4,487)
18,830
3,341
(705)
2,955
YOY
(15%)
(18%)
(14%)
Net margin (non-GAAP)
32%
(18%)
21%
22%
(15%)
15%
Adjusted EBITDA
31,656
(3,996)
27,503
27,682
(2,623)
24,914
4,344
(412)
3,910
YOY
(13%)
(34%)
(9%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40%
(13%)
26%
29%
(9%)
20%
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
158
202
360
226
173
399
35
27
62
Selling, general and administrative
1,046
851
1,897
1,122
718
1,840
176
113
289
Research and development
4,154
317
4,471
4,489
328
4,817
705
51
756
Total share-based compensation
5,358
1,370
6,728
5,837
1,219
7,056
916
191
1,107
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)
September 30, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
7,546
(1,519)
6,027
5,436
(2,081)
3,355
5,809
(1,095)
4,714
912
(172)
740
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,196)
281
(915)
(15,857)
1,885
(13,972)
(50)
2,097
2,047
(8)
329
321
Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities
4,185
8,392
12,577
7,744
867
8,611
(4,662)
(5,239)
(9,901)
(732)
(822)
(1,554)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(209)
(32)
(241)
(47)
(21)
(68)
(589)
(74)
(663)
(92)
(12)
(104)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
10,326
7,122
17,448
(2,724)
650
(2,074)
508
(4,311)
(3,803)
80
(677)
(597)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
15,273
3,819
19,092
46,812
6,736
53,548
44,088
7,386
51,474
6,918
1,159
8,077
At end of period
25,599
10,941
36,540
44,088
7,386
51,474
44,596
3,075
47,671
6,998
482
7,480
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
7,546
(1,519)
6,027
5,436
(2,081)
3,355
5,809
(1,095)
4,714
912
(172)
740
Less: Capital expenditures
(2,151)
(27)
(2,178)
(2,548)
(116)
(2,664)
(4,213)
(24)
(4,237)
(661)
(4)
(665)
Free cash flow
5,395
(1,546)
3,849
2,888
(2,197)
691
1,596
(1,119)
477
251
(176)
75
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
29,611
(5,411)
24,200
26,074
(5,952)
20,122
4,092
(934)
3,158
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(27,711)
159
(27,552)
(32,706)
1,262
(31,444)
(5,132)
198
(4,934)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(3,709)
9,374
5,665
26,355
(2,959)
23,396
4,135
(464)
3,671
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(121)
(91)
(212)
(726)
(217)
(943)
(114)
(34)
(148)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
(1,930)
4,031
2,101
18,997
(7,866)
11,131
2,981
(1,234)
1,747
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
27,529
6,910
34,439
25,599
10,941
36,540
4,017
1,716
5,733
At end of period
25,599
10,941
36,540
44,596
3,075
47,671
6,998
482
7,480
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
29,611
(5,411)
24,200
26,074
(5,952)
20,122
4,092
(934)
3,158
Less: Capital expenditures
(4,843)
(241)
(5,084)
(10,634)
(262)
(10,896)
(1,669)
(41)
(1,710)
Free cash flow
24,768
(5,652)
19,116
15,440
(6,214)
9,226
2,423
(975)
1,448
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)
September 30, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Operating income (loss)
6,320
(1,307)
4,977
3,718
(1,368)
2,308
2,958
(975)
1,958
464
(154)
307
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,630
349
1,979
1,067
281
1,348
1,829
264
2,093
287
41
328
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
81
18
99
62
14
76
60
17
77
10
3
13
Add: Contingent loss(5)
-
-
-
976
-
976
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
179
179
-
28
28
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
8,031
(940)
7,055
5,823
(1,073)
4,708
4,847
(515)
4,307
761
(82)
676
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
1,391
118
1,509
1,171
83
1,254
1,363
87
1,450
213
14
227
Adjusted EBITDA
9,422
(822)
8,564
6,994
(990)
5,962
6,210
(428)
5,757
974
(68)
903
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
6,036
(1,548)
5,174
(15,625)
(1,730)
(16,559)
2,656
(1,776)
1,715
417
(280)
269
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,618
349
1,802
1,086
281
1,231
1,805
264
1,941
284
41
305
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
67
18
78
55
14
63
55
17
65
10
3
10
Add: Disposal (gain) loss
(28)
-
(28)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
147
-
147
3,187
29
3,202
752
139
824
117
22
129
Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments
(380)
(1)
(380)
18,970
8
18,974
(1,339)
2
(1,337)
(210)
-
(210)
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
250
9
256
36
3
38
430
177
521
67
28
83
Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)
-
-
-
90
-
90
50
-
50
8
-
8
Add: Contingent loss(5)
-
-
-
976
-
976
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
179
92
-
28
14
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)
(177)
(4)
(181)
(2,920)
(5)
(2,925)
216
(3)
213
33
-
33
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
7,533
(1,177)
6,868
5,855
(1,400)
5,090
4,625
(1,001)
4,084
726
(158)
641
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
15.05
(48.18)
4.51
0.71
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.08
0.49
0.36
0.06
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
4.95
62.35
6.73
1.05
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
20.08
14.66
11.60
1.82
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of
(3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.
(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.
(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.
(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Operating income (loss)
20,538
(6,041)
14,340
15,142
(4,479)
10,518
2,376
(703)
1,651
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
5,358
1,370
6,728
5,837
1,219
7,056
916
191
1,107
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
470
194
664
246
55
301
39
8
47
Add: Contingent loss(5)
-
-
-
976
-
976
153
-
153
Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)
-
-
-
-
179
179
-
28
28
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
26,366
(4,477)
21,732
22,201
(3,026)
19,030
3,484
(476)
2,986
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
5,290
481
5,771
5,481
403
5,884
860
64
924
Adjusted EBITDA
31,656
(3,996)
27,503
27,682
(2,623)
24,914
4,344
(412)
3,910
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
26,524
(7,038)
22,472
13,557
(6,170)
10,226
2,127
(969)
1,605
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
5,324
1,370
6,078
5,814
1,219
6,444
912
191
1,011
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
355
194
479
220
55
251
35
9
39
Add: Disposal loss (gain)
210
-
210
-
(45)
(28)
-
(7)
(4)
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
2,534
74
2,577
4,144
170
4,232
650
27
664
Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments
(12,078)
(40)
(12,103)
(2,734)
(87)
(2,778)
(429)
(14)
(436)
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
2,447
32
2,467
1,249
192
1,349
196
30
212
Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)
-
-
-
140
-
140
22
-
22
Add: Contingent loss(5)
-
-
-
976
-
976
153
-
153
Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)
-
-
-
-
179
92
-
28
14
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)
(124)
(36)
(160)
(2,074)
-
(2,074)
(325)
-
(325)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
25,192
(5,444)
22,020
21,292
(4,487)
18,830
3,341
(705)
2,955
Diluted earnings per ADS
64.98
28.07
4.40
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.26
1.00
0.16
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
(1.31)
24.46
3.84
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
63.93
53.53
8.40
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the
(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments
(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.
(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.
(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.
