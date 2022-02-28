Alltrna Appoints Rare Disease Clinical Research Expert, Dr. Anne Pariser, as Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltrna, a Flagship Pioneering company unlocking transfer RNA (tRNA) biology and pioneering tRNA therapeutics to regulate the protein universe and resolve disease, today announced the appointment of Anne Pariser, M.D., as Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs. Prior to joining Alltrna, Dr. Pariser was the Director of the Office of Rare Diseases Research (ORDR) at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), whose mission is to advance rare diseases research through a variety of research programs. Prior to ORDR, she worked at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), where she founded the Rare Diseases Program and predominantly focused on rare diseases drug review.

"Anne has been an exceptional force in government organizations, first at the FDA and then at the NIH, to propel rare disease research, translational science, and drug development," said Lovisa Afzelius, Ph.D., MBA, Origination Partner at Flagship Pioneering and Founding CEO of Alltrna. "We are thrilled she has joined our team to lead Alltrna's strategy for regulatory and medical research as we leverage tRNA biology as a platform approach to treat many diseases with a single medicine."

"I'm so impressed with the vision and motivation of the team at Alltrna to pursue a 'many-diseases-at-a-time' strategy with the focus of making a significant impact on the treatment of rare diseases," said Dr. Pariser. "As a therapeutic mechanism, tRNA has this unique potential to treat thousands of different diseases with a precision medicine approach. Alltrna's deep and systematic exploration of tRNA biology creates a very exciting way to explore the nearly limitless potential of tRNA medicines."

During her tenure at ORDR, Dr. Pariser oversaw the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN), a network of rare diseases research consortia focusing on research programs into more than 200 different rare diseases and other research programs. Additional research programs included the PaVe-GT gene therapy development program, which seeks to treat four ultra-rare diseases using a platform approach, grant programs to speed rare disease diagnoses and many-diseases-at-a-time strategies, and rare diseases informatics. Prior to ORDR, Dr. Pariser held several roles over her 16-year career at the FDA and most notably founded the Rare Diseases Program, which focused on developing regulatory science, policy, and processes intended to facilitate rare disease drug development and review. Dr. Pariser received her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her Internal Medicine Internship and Residency at Georgetown University Medical Center. She is Board certified in Internal Medicine.

About Alltrna

Alltrna unlocks tRNA biology to correct disease. The company's platform incorporates AI/ML tools to learn the tRNA language and deliver diverse programmable molecules with broad therapeutic potential. Alltrna has an unprecedented opportunity to advance a single tRNA medicine to unify treatment across a wide range of diseases with the same underlying genetic mutation. Alltrna was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering. For more info, visit www.alltrna.com.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $140 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $2.6 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $19 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 42 transformative companies, including Axcella Health (Nasdaq: AXLA), Codiak BioSciences (Nasdaq: CDAK), Denali Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DNLI), Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVLO), Foghorn Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FHTX), Indigo Ag, Kaleido Biosciences (Nasdaq: KLDO), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OMGA), Rubius Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RUBY), Sana Biotechnology (Nasdaq: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MCRB), and Sigilon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SGTX).

