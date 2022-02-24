Wealth Enhancement Group Accelerates Multi-Year Growth Strategy by Appointing Eric Weiss as Chief Growth Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm and leading national acquirer of wealth management firms, today continues its multi-year growth strategy with the appointment of Eric Weiss as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Weiss will oversee organic growth for the firm, with a focus on driving digitally enabled growth in marketing, sales, planning and the client service experience.

Mr. Weiss will champion a modern and technologically advanced advisor and client experience, leveraging innovative methods of client engagement and personalization. He will lead the marketing, sales and custodial referral programs, reporting directly to Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer.

"Wealth Enhancement Group's marketing initiatives have always fueled robust organic growth," said Mr. Dekko. "With a seasoned growth expert and C-suite leader of Eric's caliber, we will build upon and accelerate this success."

"Eric and the entire WEG team share a vision for how digital transformation can have a multiplier impact on the growth WEG is creating through acquisition," continued Mr. Dekko. "Eric is the latest addition in the deep bench of senior talent we have been building as the WEG reinforces its place as one of the most successful wealth management consolidators in the country."

Leveraging FinTech Insights and Digitally Enabled Growth Strategies

Mr. Weiss most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer, TIFIN WealthTech. Prior to that role, he served as Senior Vice President of Growth and Performance Marketing and as Chief Marketing Officer at Personal Capital, where he helped grow assets by 7x and gained unique expertise in bringing financial technology to wealth management.

He launched his career at Prudential Financial, and then spent more than 25 years in rapidly growing Silicon Valley technology companies, leading performance-based marketing and product teams to drive hyper-growth with highly successful outcomes, including five acquisitions and an IPO.

"Wealth Enhancement Group is building a truly national brand for people who need the comprehensive expertise of our RoundtableTM," Mr. Weiss said. "Looking ahead, I'm excited to help accelerate the organic growth of WEG by applying the latest advances in digital tools, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to personalize the entire client experience. We are enabling our existing and newly acquired advisors to deliver with unprecedented scale and quality of service."

Mr. Weiss earned his MBA from Harvard Business School, his Master's in Public Policy with a concentration in Science & Technology from Harvard's Kennedy School, and his BA from the University of California, San Diego with a double major and honors in Economics and Political Science.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $55.3 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 1/31/2022.

