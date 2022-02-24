Wacker Chemical Corporation joins national scholarship initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the chemical industry

ADRIAN, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation (WCC) today announced its participation in the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), the chemical industry's collaborative equity, diversity, and inclusion initiative aimed at creating pathways for more under-represented groups to enter and succeed in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers in the chemical industry.

WACKER is proud to support FOSSI's mission to create a more diverse workforce for the chemical industry of the future.

FOSSI provides four-year scholarships to incoming college freshman graduating high school students planning to major in STEM fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation. The program helps grow a more diverse pipeline of future workforce talent by removing financial barriers to college education for students in historically under-represented groups. Begun in 2020, FOSSI has an ambitious goal of supporting 1,000 scholars through 2025, and WACKER is excited to contribute to this journey.

"WACKER is pleased to support FOSSI's vision to generously support talented young STEM students and get them prepared for futures within the chemical industry," said WCC President and CEO David Wilhoit. "The program is a complement to the work we are doing to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in our current and future workforce."

"FOSSI brings together the industry's collective might to make a significant impact on the future of the industry," said FOSSI Chief Development Officer Lisa Lanzkowsky. "We are thrilled to have WACKER's support in this important initiative and look forward to working with their team to create opportunities and pathways for success for these deserving scholars."

Media Contact: Karen Manardo, (517) 918-3854, karen.manardo@wacker.com

