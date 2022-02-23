Y Combinator Alum Signadot raises $4M led by Redpoint Ventures to Reimagine Microservices Testing on Kubernetes <span class="legendSpanClass">First-of-its-kind platform empowers developers to get high quality feedback from testing in production-like environments.</span>

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signadot , a Kubernetes-based platform that scales microservices testing for engineers, today announced the public beta of its product in addition to the closing of a $4 million seed funding round. Redpoint Ventures led the round with participation from Y Combinator, and angel investors including Adam Gross (former CEO, Heroku), Jason Warner (former CTO, Github), John Kodumal (Co-founder and CTO, LaunchDarkly), Timothy Chen (Managing Partner, Essence VC), Chris Golda (Founding Partner, Rogue Capital) and others. Signadot will use this new investment to hire and expand its platform.

The adoption of cloud-native software applications has been growing at a rapid clip, and the cloud microservices market alone is projected to exceed $2.7 billion over the next four years. At the same time, Kubernetes has become increasingly popular, with a 67% global increase in the number of developers using it in the past year. More than 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes today, representing roughly 31% of all backend developers.

And yet, in a dynamic microservices environment, with increased dependencies between services, issues are discovered late in the software development lifecycle. Testing today happens in environments that are very different from production environments. The net result is wasted engineering effort, leading to delays in shipping features to customers.

Signadot's Kubernetes-based solution lets developers test their microservices safely using ephemeral sandboxes within a production-like Kubernetes environment. Signadot's unique multi-tenancy model enables spinning up sandbox environments without creating copies of the entire stack. This makes it easy and cost effective to scale to large engineering teams and hundreds of microservices.

"Microservices architecture enables teams to scale development but validating that a change hasn't caused any regressions in such a dynamic environment is far too complex," said Arjun Iyer, CEO and co-founder of Signadot. "By reducing the uncertainty around whether code will work as expected in production, we want to free up developers to be more creative and innovate on solutions to delight customers. Companies including Google, Facebook, Uber and Lyft have built their own internal solutions to this problem, and we are thrilled to make Signadot available to empower developers everywhere."

Signadot was founded for developers, by developers. Arjun Iyer was a senior engineering leader at AppDynamics ( acquired by Cisco ), and co-founder & CTO Anirudh Ramanathan was an early software engineer on the Kubernetes team at Google.

"It's no secret that the future of software applications is entirely in the cloud," said Tomasz Tunguz, managing director at Redpoint Ventures. "As cloud-native becomes the dominant software authoring framework, developers need the tools to ship quality code quickly. Arjun and Anirudh have precisely the right background to create the perfect solution to enable developers to test software safely in production. This is only the beginning of the company's exciting journey."

Microservices developers who want to simplify their process can sign up to schedule a demo at www.signadot.com .

About Signadot

Signadot's vision is to unlock the creativity of developers building the next generation of cloud native services. Signadot provides a Kubernetes-based platform that scales testing for Microservices-based cloud applications. The team has extensive experience in distributed systems and cloud native software development. Signadot is backed by Redpoint Ventures and Y Combinator. For more details visit www.signadot.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/signadot .

