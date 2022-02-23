Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Exceeds 200 Units Sold and Squares up for Knockout Year in 2022 Fitness Franchise Founded by Floyd Mayweather Plans to Open 70+ Studios This Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, the best-in-class group fitness experience developed by undefeated boxing legend himself, looks to build on its success in 2021 and propel the brand to new heights this year.

Some notable achievements from 2021 included:

Surpassing 200 franchise units sold.

Opening 21 new studios across 12 states (a 180% increase in open studios from 2020)

Signing its first international development deal in Russia and opened its first locations in Moscow and St. Petersburg .

Expanding its corporate leadership team with three new VP-level department heads in Marketing ( Christian Betancourt ), Membership Sales ( Amanda Enos ) and Franchise Development ( Fred Gustafson ).

Launching its new community youth program, Gloves For Greatness.

Holding its first-ever franchise convention in Las Vegas with Floyd himself.

"I started this franchise to help people achieve their fitness goals and feel good about themselves," said Floyd Mayweather, legendary boxer and co-founder of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. "I am thrilled to see how successful 2021 was for us. I hope that this year brings even more success, and not just for the brand, but for each of our members too. I want to continue to be an advocate for health and fitness."

After seeing tremendous success last year, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is channeling this momentum into 2022. By the end of 2022, the franchise plans to have 100+ studios open, adding about 70 this year. To support this accelerated growth, the franchise plans to add to its corporate team and continue to invest in best-in-class tools and resources to help its franchise owners drive membership sales and thrive in their local communities. Furthermore, the brand plans to launch its first national advertising campaign this year to help increase awareness of the franchise across the country.

"Mayweather Boxing + Fitness found many great successes in the past year," said Mayweather Boxing + Fitness CEO James Williams. "However, we don't plan to stop there. We are going to take all that we learned and leverage that in 2022. We are excited for the new challenges and opportunities this New Year will bring for the brand. We are ready to make it another great one."

Offering the most effective group fitness experience on the market today, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather's 21-year undefeated boxing career. Floyd Mayweather developed and designed the innovative fitness experience with the perfect combination of boxing, strength and cardio conditioning intervals approachable to any fitness audience. Members can participate in 45 and 60-minute-long classes that use state-of-the-art smart screen technology to project Floyd's image throughout the duration of the class, making members feel like they are learning from and training alongside the undefeated boxer himself.

For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, please visit https://mayweather.fit/.

About Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Founded in 2018 by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness provides an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself. Based in Los Angeles, the brand currently has over 55 locations open or in presale across the United States. For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or if interested in franchising opportunities, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise/.

