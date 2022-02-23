LIVEONE, POLYGON AND CERE NETWORK PARTNER TO LAUNCH NFT PLATFORM AND UTILITY TOKEN FOR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT/METAVERSE AND GAMIFYONE OFFERINGS

LiveOne's New Web3 Platform Will Give Creators a Suite of NFT and Token Offerings, and For Fans Play-To-Earn Experiences Including Epic Moments From the Biggest Events, Exclusive Access to Podcasters, Social Media Stars, and Artists from Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, announced today that it plans to launch its own membership token in partnership with Polygon and Cere Network.

Additionally, LiveOne will collaborate with NFT platform DaVinci (a joint venture of Polygon and Cere Network) to enable LiveOne creators, talent and artists to launch NFTs and NFT-backed experiences and create LiveOne's NFTs marketplace. The NFTs will be minted on the Polygon blockchain, which is an environmentally friendly, Ethereum-compatible layer two solution.

The new LiveOne membership token will become available to the over 2 million LiveOne paid and free members (via play to earn)**, shareholders and artists. It will be able to be earned and redeemed across a multitude of activities, including spending time on LiveOne's platform, listening to music and podcasts/vodcasts, attending events/festivals, virtual and in-person meet and greets and purchasing merchandise, as well as interacting across the LiveOne platform and metaverse. From time to time, LiveOne also expects to airdrop discounts and unlock benefits to current holders of tokens and/or certain NFTs.

"The digital marketplace is changing how artists and creators are monetizing content and connecting with their audience," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "As we shift to Web 3.0, we want to put the power directly in the hands of the creators and users. LiveOne has always promoted talent and fans first, and with blockchain technologies opening new doors for interaction, we are excited to offer artists and our members exclusive and deeper experiences."

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, said: "By leveraging DaVinci, LiveOne has the potential to transform the creator economy, offering a more egalitarian route for artists to securely monetize their content while encouraging direct-to-fan interaction. Supported by Polygon, LiveOne creators will be able to mint, transfer, and sell their creations in a low-cost, efficient, and ecologically sound manner."

"Today's NFT offerings are barely scratching the surface of what's to come," said Fred Jin, CEO of Cere Network. "Together with LiveOne, we are turning amazing music, film, and art experiences into personalized NFT collectibles that truly deepens the artist-to-fan connection."

Token issuances and NFT releases shall be completed in compliance with applicable laws.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

About Cere Network

Cere Network is the first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform built on Substrate and Polygon. Cere is the first Web3 project that facilitates trustless cloud data storage, integration, and data collaboration across blockchain networks, as well as Web3 NFT, metaverse, and gaming content. Cere is backed by the world's largest institutions and projects, including Binance Labs, Republic Labs, and Polygon.

More information about Cere Network:

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

** Included in the total number of subscribers for the reported periods are certain subscribers which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these subscribers.

Press Contact :

LiveOne

aileen@livexlive.com

917.842.9653

LiveOne IR Contact:

IR@liveone.com

310.601.2505

