InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System (DNV-173)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I witnessed threats and shootings firsthand while in school," said one of the inventors from Evergreen, Colo. "This inspired us to develop a safer gun which may reduce the incidence of mass shootings, accidental shootings and suicides."

They developed the SAFE SHOT to provide enhanced safety and protection for home defense, target shooting or hunting. This invention features a safety system to prevent it from being fired by anyone except the owner. Additionally, it may prevent deaths related to children playing with guns as well as suicides.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

