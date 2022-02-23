InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Parked Vehicles (FED-2335)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after having to clear 6 inches of snow off my parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Everett, Wash. "I thought there could be a vehicle covering to protect against winter weather, so I invented the SNOW AND ICE SHIELD. My design ensures that the windows and other vehicle surfaces are free from snow and ice."

The patent-pending invention protects a parked vehicle against snow, ice and other winter weather. In doing so, it eliminates the need to scrape stubborn frost and snow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

