InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Wash & Massage the Back (FLA-2970)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a shower accessory that enables a person to easily wash and massage the back with minimal effort," said an inventor, from Riviera Beach, Fla., "so I invented the BACK CLEANSER. My design could help to relieve tension while cleansing the back."

The invention provides a hands-free way to clean, scrub and exfoliate the back. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a handled brush. As a result, it enhances comfort and it reduces strain. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, elderly individuals and those with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-2970, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

