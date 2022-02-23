Endoscopic surgery of herniated discs demonstrates statistically significant pain relief and cost effectiveness compared to open procedures

MUNICH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of physicians, led by neurosurgeon Dr. B.S. Harhangi from Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, recently published a study demonstrating considerable relief for patients with herniated discs after using the MaxMoreSpine© System. For the first time, a scientific study compares outcome and cost-effectiveness of the two leading surgical procedures for the treatment of spinal disc herniations. One of the procedures is minimally invasive and requires only a very small incision into the skin to remove the prolapsed disc material by an endoscopic procedure. The second method is known as an open microscopic approach. A total of 682 patients were included into the study, ranging from 18 to 70 years of age.

"The results are clearly in favor of the minimally invasive endoscopic surgical method. Patients can be treated on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia and return home around 2 hours after the procedure. In contrast, using the microscopic method, patients must undergo general anesthesia and typically require several days in the hospital prior to returning home nearly pain-free," said Dr. Gadjradj, who performed his PhD thesis under supervision of scientific leader Dr Sanjay Harhangi and which has led to the study that is just published in the highly regarded British Medical Journal. ( https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj-2021-065846 ).

All hospitals involved in the study utilized the MaxMoreSpine© endoscopic system. This technology is developed, manufactured and distributed by Munich-based Hoogland Spine Products GmbH. The medical device company was founded in 2006 by the Dutch spine surgeon Dr. Thomas Hoogland, who had over 35 years of experience, performed more than 13.000 endoscopic spine procedures and was a pioneer in this field. The global market size of patients undergoing spinal surgery of herniated discs is more than 1 million annually.

"The study result presented by Dr. Harhangi's team clearly supports and validates my father's work in the field of minimally invasive treatment of herniated discs and the high quality of the endoscopic system, which is nowadays used by surgeons worldwide", says Jaap Hoogland, Managing Director of Hoogland Spine Products GmbH. After the loss of his father seven years ago, Jaap Hoogland continued the legacy by further developing the endoscopic spine technology.

About Hoogland Spine

Hoogland Spine Products GmbH was founded in 2006 by orthopedic surgeon and inventor Dr. Thomas Hoogland in Munich, Germany. Hoogland's vision was to develop and market less invasive, endoscopic instruments for targeted surgery to treat herniated discs, disc degeneration and spinal stenosis. HSP has a strong management team that strives to make its products a global gold standard. The exclusive global distribution network shares a passion and commitment to building the MaxMoreSpine brand, supporting customers and enabling better patient outcomes. www.max-more.com

