CUSTOM CONES USA RELEASES BRAND NEW TYPE OF HEMP WRAP

KENT, Wash., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Cones USA has released a new type of hemp wrap that is manufactured with innovative technology, which finally solves the issue of hemp wrap drying out and cracking during rolling and commercial pre-roll manufacturing.

Traditional blunt wraps and hemp wraps are very moisture sensitive, causing them to easily dry out, resulting in a wrap that are brittle and easily crumble during manufacturing. Custom Cones USA's innovative hemp wrap, called Hybrid Hemp Wrap, is made using ground-braking technology coupled with traditional paper-making methods, allowing for a hemp wrap that is not moisture sensitive and will not easily dry out. The name Hybrid Hemp Wrap is inspired from the fusion of new technology and age-old paper making techniques.

Since these Hybrid Hemp Wraps are less prone to drying out, crumbling, and cracking, they are easier to use in an industrial manufacturing setting and allow pre-roll processors to create blunts at scale without having to reject as many pre-rolls. Additionally, they are easier to seal and have a longer shelf life than classic hemp wraps.

"These Hybrid Hemp Wraps give pre-roll manufacturers the ability to scale without worrying about their hemp wrap blunt cones drying out and cracking," says Custom Cones USA Co-Founder Harrison Bard. "Moreover, these Hybrid Hemp Wraps actually stand up to automated pre-roll technology, whereas traditional hemp wraps are too fragile to move through an automated pre-roll process."

The Hybrid Hemp Wraps are available in both a brown and green color, as come in the industry standard cone sizes of 109mm 1-gram blunt cones, 98mm ¾-gram blunt cones, and 84mm ½-gram cones. In addition to the common pre-rolled cone sizes, Custom Cones USA also offers pre-rolled blunt tubes, which are available with the choice of a wood tip or a cornhusk filter. For companies that prefer to roll their own blunts, the Hybrid Hemp Wraps are also sold in bobbin form, which is the roll of uncut hemp wrap.

About Custom Cones USA

Custom Cones USA has a wealth of knowledge about all aspects of pre-roll manufacturing and the entire pre-roll sector of the. From custom-branded pre-rolled cones and wholesale bulk cones, to completely customized pre-roll packaging projects and pre-roll machines, they offer expertise and solutions to companies big and small in the pre-roll space.

Custom Cones USA

833-582-6637

Contact@CustomConesUSA.com

View original content:

SOURCE Custom Cones USA