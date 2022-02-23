ComplyScore will leverage RiskRecon's continuously updated risk ratings platform to add new capabilities and enhanced scope of service to customers.

ComplyScore Announces Partnership with RiskRecon, joining their Global Cybersecurity Alliance Program to Help Enterprises Enhance and Control Their Vendor Risk Management Challenges

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyScore, a leading innovator for cloud-based GRC, Vendor Governance, and Information Security solutions, today announced it is partnering with RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, and provider of cybersecurity ratings and insights that make it easy for enterprises to understand and act on their risks. The partnership will further enhance ComplyScore's GRC and TPRM services and expand RiskRecon's Global Cybersecurity Alliance Program of system integrators, solution providers, and technology innovators.

ComplyScore's automated and fully managed solutions mitigate the full spectrum of third-party risks that vendors may introduce into enterprise operating and security environments. Capabilities include the CyberScore vendor risk rating report platform, risk assessment features, online auditing, and more.

The partnership with RiskRecon adds a customizable, interactive widget to ComplyScore's platform. Users can use the widget to review RiskRecon risk ratings, examine detailed ratings data, rank risks according to issue severity, asset value, and potential impact, and directly log in to the RiskRecon console.

"In an environment of proliferating, dauntingly complex enterprise-vendor relationships and increasing compliance pressures, the need for effective yet manageable GRC solutions has never been greater," said Venugopala Chalamala, ComplyScore Founder & CEO. "We're passionate about helping customers derive maximum value, safety, and assurance from their third-party relationships. Our partnership with RiskRecon provides a combined solution that is comprehensive and effective, while also being flexible and simple to manage."

Ongoing enterprise digital transformation initiatives push organizations to accelerate innovation while delivering improved customer experiences. Vendors and third-party service providers are essential to these efforts; however, they also require critical enterprise data and infrastructure access. Unfortunately, this access is a vector for unique risks: many organizations struggle to appropriately onboard vendors, assess risk, and manage third-parties within their data environment for the entire vendor management lifecycle. Capability-rich platforms like that offered by the ComplyScore and RiskRecon partnership are crucial to managing these risks.

"ComplyScore's innovative suite of solutions has earned them a reputation for service precisely aligned with their customers' TPRM program maturity and performance needs," said Kelly White, Founder RiskRecon. "We're excited about partnering with ComplyScore and their continuing excellence as a key player in helping enterprises better manage risk and accomplish their business mission."

For more information about ComplyScore's partnership with RiskRecon, or about other ComplyScore services, please contact Rajita Nair at rajita.nair@atlassystems.com.

About ComplyScore

ComplyScore is a leading provider for GRC, Vendor Governance, and Information Security solutions. The company believes in precisely configured performance and provides solutions tailor-made to meet clients' requirements, regardless of size, industry, or application. The company's comprehensive, web-based solutions integrate risk, compliance, and auditing functions in an innovative way that eliminates redundancies and streamlines processes for managing enterprise compliance and risk.

ComplyScore is headquartered in the United States, and its solutions are used globally in more than 65 countries. For more information, please visit https://complyscore.com/.

