Another record-breaking year for Playvox as Contact Centers Prefer its Workforce Engagement Management Over 100 percent expansion within the install base and new customer adoption with higher annual contract value.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, announced another year of significant growth. Fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, saw annual recurring revenue (ARR) grow by over 2X with a corresponding 48 percent increase in customers.

Playvox has always been about reimagining the contact center agent experience. Since its founding in 2012, Playvox has developed digital-first, cloud-native software that helps its customers unlock the potential in every employee and interaction, producing extraordinary customer satisfaction. At the time of the pandemic, Playvox was already experiencing rapid growth, putting it in a prime position to help Financial Services, Retail, and Technology contact centers capitalize on the dramatic shifts of e-Commerce, flexible remote working, and omnichannel interaction.

Market Leadership Recognized

Underscoring Playvox's momentum, the company received significant accolades from the user and industry analyst community including its first appearance as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021.

Customers have submitted hundreds of verified reviews with high scores at popular B2B software review websites praising Playvox's ease of use, ease of implementation, customer relationships, and support. G2 has recognized Playvox as one of the 100 best software products of 2021 and among the top 10 for highest satisfaction. Moreover, for the sixth consecutive quarter, the company is recognized as a leader in Contact Center Quality Assurance, taking home a total of 25 awards in this category. Customer reviews further helped earn the company the title of Top Rated Workforce Optimization Software on TrustRadius for 2021, as well as a place on Capterra's 2021 Shortlist for Emerging Favorites in Customer Satisfaction Software.

"We built Playvox to be the next-generation workforce engagement management (WEM) platform for companies realizing their contact centers are now digital front doors to their businesses," shared Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox.

Scaling Employees to Support Business Globally

A core mission of Playvox is to be an employer of choice, globally. Among Playvox's core values is "Be a Human'' and the 200+ employees reflect the same cultural, ethic and lifestyle diversity as the company's over 300 enterprise customers.

The commitment to a progressive, employee-focused culture begins with the company's Board of Directors and senior leadership where 50 percent are women. On Glassdoor, current and former candidates and employees rate the company 4.9/5.0 overall. Playvox's Culture and Values are rated 5.0/5.0, and Diversity and Inclusion are rated 4.9/5.0 with a 100 percent recommendation rate.

Core Platform Enhancements

Active customer engagement in product planning is one method Playvox employs to evolve the platform to meet market needs and take advantage of emerging technologies and best practices. Last quarter, Playvox introduced new functionality that expanded user benefits in a number of ways:

New Customer AI application delivers actionable customer insights by analyzing customer conversations and feedback using artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) for advanced sentiment analysis, text analytics, and sophisticated auto-tagging.

New QM workflows empower quality analysts to create consistency in the information they are providing to agents to enhance their performance. These enhancements to our Workloads feature provide visible alignment to operational goals and KPIs along with transparent oversight of team performance.

Expanded no-code, plug-and-play integrations with popular CCaaS and CRM vendors enable business users to set up an integration with only a few clicks. Our wide range of OOTB integrations has gotten more extensive with the addition of new capabilities with trusted partners Dialpad, Five9 and Kustomer.

