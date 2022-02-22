InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Aerate a Lawn (CBA-3975)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to aerate the lawn without the hassle of using standard push aerator products that require manual labor," said an inventor, from W. Columbia, S.C., "so I invented THE FINISHER. My design ensures that a lawn receives the essential and needed benefits of oxygen, water and fertilizer."

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to aerate a lawn while using a riding mower. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using conventional aerators. It ensures that the correct weight is applied for ground penetration and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use, making it ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

