Belle Haven Investments Awarded 4Q 2021 Top Guns Manager of the Decade Designations by Informa Financial Intelligence

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments has been awarded with three PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade distinctions by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. This is the third consecutive year that Taxable PLUS has been awarded Manager of the Decade in both the Core Fixed Income and US Fixed Income Universes.Taxable Ladder PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in the Core Fixed Income Universe for the second consecutive year.

PSN Top Guns Award, Manager of the Decade, 4Q 2021 (PRNewswire)

"We are once again honored to have our two taxable strategies awarded Manager of the Decade by PSN" said Matt Dalton,CEO & CIO of Belle Haven Investments. "We will continue to stick to our disciplined approach that has allowed for this repeatable success."

Belle Haven Investments' Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS strategies were named Top Gun Manager of the Decade ratings, meaning these strategies had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.

Belle Haven Investments' Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS are actively managed separate account strategies that invest in taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, agencies and treasuries.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com.

About BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS

Belle Haven Investments is an independent money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt portfolios. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in the fixed income asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

Media Contact:

Nicole Robbins

Belle Haven Investments

robbinsn@bellehaven.com

(914) 816-4633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belle Haven Investments