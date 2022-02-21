JPAR® - REAL ESTATE LAUNCHES NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM POWERED BY KVCORE

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, today announced the launch of its industry-leading technology and marketing platform powered by a tech partnership with kvCORE.

JPAR - Real Estate Industry Leading Technology Platform (PRNewswire)

The JPAR® - Real Estate platform provides sales professionals with best-in-class technology and marketing.

"We are very pleased to provide this unprecedented technology and marketing platform to our sales professionals and their customers," said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® - Real Estate. "The impressive growth of our brand year-over-year is due to the success of our agents and this investment in them only adds to their value proposition to the consumer," stated Johnson.

The new technology platform includes the following components and more.

JPAR® – Connect, Powered by kvCORE: It's still kvCORE, but tailored to JPAR's culture, brand and experience. The new JPAR – Connect app will transition seamlessly for JPAR sales professionals. No need to upload new contacts, the data will be there, and it includes product enhancements and new features designed specifically to improve the agent and consumer experience.

JPAR – Connect combines client relationship management, lead generation, marketing, mls data and a best-in-class lead generation suite in one easy-to-use platform.

The new tech package also includes predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and a unique mobile platform to keep agents in front of their clients in the field.

The mobile experience enables agents to provide value, transparency and speed to service that today's buyers and sellers demand throughout their homeownership lifecycle.

"JPAR – Real Estate truly stands out with their new technology suite, JPAR – Connect, Powered by kvCORE," according to Shaun Rosemann, Inside Real Estate's Executive Vice President of Customer Success. "We are very proud and excited to support these industry-leading capabilities, combined with a highly-branded solution now available to JPAR sales professionals and their customers," added Rosemann.

CORE Present: This intuitive, streamlined presentation tool empowers JPAR – Real Estate sales professionals to quickly and easily create powerful, branded presentations, tailored to their clients while positioning them as knowledgeable experts. All of this leverages real-time data to drive actionable insights.

CORE Home: JPAR - Real Estate is empowering their agents to be prepared for the "Battle of Tomorrow" as they strive to meet consumer demand for speed, transparency, and value. To that end, JPAR – Real Estate will be launching their consumer-facing Core Home web experience this year, providing value through the entire homeownership lifecycle in a user-friendly integrated experience.

JPAR® – One-Stop Hub: The new state-of-the-art intranet will feature new navigation tools, an updated look and feel, and improved functionality to enable JPAR – Real Estate sales professionals to be more productive immediately upon log on.

"The JPAR – Real Estate platform provides our brokers and sales professionals with a best-in-class technology and marketing platform built to position the agent at the center of the transaction," said Derek Taylor, Vice President of Product Development. "The technology has a mobile first focus to enhance agent communications while bringing continuous value to their clients."

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com .

Media Contact: matt@mybffsocial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate