Jason Foundation Highlights Rise in Suicide Rates Among America's Youth

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness, announced today that suicide rates among younger generations are rising. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics have released the 2020 Fatal Injury Data, which showed that suicide rates between ages 10–24 have risen over 50% since 2001.

In 2020, the most recently available data, suicide was the third leading cause of death for youth and young adults within this age group, averaging 127 deaths each week in the nation. Firearms and suffocation continue to be the most common methods of suicide death, accounting for almost 85% of all means. Discrepancies within suicide rates and choice of means exist regarding sex, as the CDC data can be broken down by gender. Males account for 79% of suicide deaths for those 10 – 24.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our young people with increasing rates of anxiety and depression, warranting attention from the mental health community," remarked Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. "The mental impact of the pandemic has not yet been fully realized, and we are not back to a pre-COVID medical, social, or psychological environment. There is a need to continue to educate and create awareness of mental health issues and underscore the risk and preventability of suicide."

The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip youth, parents, educators, and the community with the resources to identify and assist at-risk youth. Those that consider suicide usually give signs of their intention, either behaviorally or verbally. Knowing the warning signs and how to help could save a life. Visit The Jason Foundation's website to learn more about how you can help make a difference and obtain programs at no cost. www.jasonfoundation.com

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource available 24 hours a day for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

The Crisis Text Line is a free text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis. Text "Jason" to 741741 to receive free, confidential support from a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor 24/7.

