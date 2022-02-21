InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Dispense Liquid Soap while Showering (OCM-811)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effortless way to dispense liquid soap or body wash in the shower," said an inventor, from Bloomington, Calif., "so I invented the SHOWER FRESH. My design enables you to cleanse the body with ease."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense liquid soap and oil while showering. In doing so, it could provide a more refreshing and relaxing shower experience. It also increases convenience and efficiency and it could reduce clutter in the tub/shower area. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-811, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

