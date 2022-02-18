Sirona Medical Acquires Nines and Key Personnel

<span class="legendSpanClass">Sirona Medical will add Nines' AI-powered algorithms to its novel RadOS operating system and several key personnel to its team</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical , a software company founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, today announced the acquisition of Nines' AI capabilities, including its clinical data pipeline, machine learning engines, AI powered radiology workflow management and analytics tools, as well as two FDA-cleared medical devices. In addition, key personnel from Nines will join Sirona Medical, including Maureen Bradford, as chief revenue officer.

The FDA-cleared medical devices, NinesMeasure™, a lung nodule algorithm that leverages AI to accelerate the diagnoses of certain respiratory diseases, and NinesAI™ Emergent Triage, a set of AI-powered algorithms that triages time-critical, life-threatening indications of intracranial hemorrhage and mass effect, will be integrated into Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS), a unified platform that combines siloed radiology applications into a cohesive user experience.

"The inspiration for Nines has always been to leverage the latest AI capabilities and use that to transform radiology for the better," said David Stavens, former CEO of Nines. "Over the past several years, Nines made tremendous progress from a technology standpoint. I am thrilled that Nines' innovations will be integrated into Sirona's impressive RadOS to accelerate their fantastic mission, clients, and team."

The acquisition comes on the heels of Sirona's strategic partnership with RevealDx to integrate their CE-marked RevealAI-Lung algorithm into Sirona's RadOS platform and marks another key milestone in Sirona's commercial rollout of delivering novel value to its radiology customers.

"In order for AI adoption to take place at scale, you need to break down the artificial silos of a medical image viewer, studies worklist, and speech recognition reporter. It's only through a unified platform that AI can take full advantage of the underlying data and deliver context-specific results in the most relevant way to radiologists," said Cameron Andrews, founder and CEO of Sirona Medical. "I've been a longtime fan of what Nines has built and we're excited to add their brilliant minds to the team, as we continue to expand on our vision to help radiologists through better software."

Sirona Medical did not acquire Nines' teleradiology business, Nines Radiology. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Additional Quotes

"With the demands on radiologists' time and effort continuing to increase, enabling more efficient workflows while maintaining high quality care are a top priority for all radiology practices. Sirona Medical's RadOS offers an integrated tech stack solution, and I'm excited to see it incorporate Nines' machine learning tools throughout multiple steps of the workflow pathway," said Dr. Alexander Kagen, Nines co-founder and site chair of radiology, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside, associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

About Sirona Medical Inc.

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today's radiology practices with a novel cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications – worklist, viewer, reporter, and AI – onto a single, streamlined Workspace. Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS) puts radiologists in the driver's seat with novel AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, with the goal of enabling radiologists to work as fast as they can think. For more information, please visit www.sironamedical.com .

