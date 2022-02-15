Talisker Announces Further High Grade Results from Bralorne West Block

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce further high grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 17.18 g/t over 2.00 metres (SB-2021-101B) and 13.22 g/t Au over 1.80 metres (SB-2021-095) at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

The drill holes in this release are located within the Bralorne West block. The principal targets were the 101 and 55 veins.

Hole SB-2021- 101B intersected 17.18 g/t Au over 2.00 metres in a new vein.

Hole SB-2021-095 intersected high grade gold on the 101 vein close to surface highlighted by 36.20 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 13.22 g/t Au over 1.80 metres, increasing the total number of intercepts on the 101 vein to 52.

Hole SB-2021-095 intersected 14.03 g/t Au over 1.00 metre in a new vein.

Hole SB-2021- 101B intersected the 55 vein highlighted by 9.75 g/t Au over 0.50 metres within 6.81 g/t Au over 1.00 metres increasing total intercepts on the 55 vein to 49.

All new veins are currently being modelled to understand the strike and dip potential.

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 278 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.35 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.87 metres.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "As we approach our maiden resource statement, we continue to see high grade consistent results that highlight the incredible grade continuity of the Bralorne Gold Project. We expect to have the remaining 2021 assays back in the next few weeks and will continue to update the market with incoming results."

Seven diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 113,250 metres (223 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 3,097 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2021-095 Hole Description

Partial preliminary results received

Located in the Bralorne West block and intersected granitic, and dioritic intrusive

New vein intersected from 130.00 to 131.00 m

101 vein intersected from 381.00 to 382.80 m with visible gold

SB-2021-101B Hole Description

Complete preliminary results received

Located in the Bralorne West block and intersected dioritic intrusive

New vein intersected from 335.00 to 337.00 m

55 vein intersected from 610.65 to 611.65 m with visible gold

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2021-095, 101B Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-095 130 130.5 0.5 0.15 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-095 130.5 131 0.5 27.90 Au-AA26

SB-2021-095 381 381.76 0.76 1.63 101 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-095 381.76 382.26 0.5 36.20 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-095 382.26 382.8 0.54 8.26 Au-SCR24

SB-2021-101B 335 336 1 32.40 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 336 336.5 0.5 2.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 336.5 337 0.5 1.22 Au-AA26

SB-2021-101B 596.15 596.85 0.7 0.20 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 596.85 597.35 0.5 0.82 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 597.35 598 0.65 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 598 599.1 1.1 0.86 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 599.1 600 0.9 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 600 600.9 0.9 1.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 600.9 601.7 0.8 2.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 601.7 602.3 0.6 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 602.3 602.8 0.5 2.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 602.8 603.9 1.1 0.78 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 603.9 604.4 0.5 9.30 55 Vein Splay Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 604.4 605.4 1 0.02 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 605.4 606.4 1 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 606.4 607.1 0.7 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 607.1 607.6 0.5 0.84 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 607.6 608.65 1.05 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 608.65 609.6 0.95 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 609.6 610.15 0.55 1.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 610.15 610.65 0.5 0.24 Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 610.65 611.15 0.5 3.87 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-101B 611.15 611.65 0.5 9.75 Au-AA26

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-095 has collar orientation of Azimuth 208; Dip -45. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-101B has a collar orientation of Azimuth 166; Dip -45. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive, systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: SB-2021-095 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: SB-2021-101B cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: SB-2021-095 and 101B drill hole locations with the Bralorne West block. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Talisker Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd