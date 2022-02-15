Southern Trust Home Services says yearly maintenance and some minor attention can extend the life of water heaters, but knowing when to replace is critical

Roanoke plumbing company offers five ways to spot a failing water heater Southern Trust Home Services says yearly maintenance and some minor attention can extend the life of water heaters, but knowing when to replace is critical

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since taking a cold shower in the middle of winter isn't ideal, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, lists their top five signs that homeowners should replace, rather than repair, their water heater.

Southern Trust Home Services says yearly maintenance and some minor attention can extend the life of water heaters, but knowing when to replace the unit is critical. (PRNewswire)

"There's nothing more jolting than to wake up on a winter's day and have to take a cold shower because your water heater failed," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Sometimes, they need a simple repair. However, there are some signs homeowners can watch for to help determine if their water heater will need to be replaced instead to guarantee warm water for the family on busy mornings."

Here are five tell-tale signs a home's water heater maybe ready to break down:

Age. If the water heater is more than 10 years old, it is nearing the end of its lifespan. If the homeowner isn't sure of the water heater's age, he or she can look up the serial number on most manufacturer's websites. Noise. If the water heater is rumbling, it could have too much sediment build up. This can sometimes be cleaned with regular maintenance, but the build up gets worse as the appliance ages. Rusty water. To check whether rusty water is coming from the home's pipes or the water heater, the homeowner can run warm water into a bucket. If the water has not cleared after filling two regular buckets full, then the problem is most likely with the water heater and not the pipes. Not heating water well or taking too long to warm. This could be something as minor as a malfunction with the thermostat or even because the circuit breaker to the unit has tripped off, but often this can be attributed to a malfunctioning heating element or thermostat. A plumber can recommend whether the appliance should be fixed or replaced, depending upon the age of the unit. Water around the tank. While there may be some repairable reasons why the water heater is leaking, if the issue is with the tank itself, then a replacement is recommended.

"The best, most proactive step a homeowner can take is to have a maintenance agreement with a reputable home services contractor," Puzio said. "Water heater tune-ups are great for keeping the unit in good running order and gives the homeowner a heads up on the condition and life cycle of their water heater. We recommend all homeowners maintain an annual service schedule and watch for these signs before the unit completely fails."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services