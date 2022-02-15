Leap Expands Customer Service Features, Debuts Leap Secure Sign

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap , a leading provider of home contractor sales enablement software, has announced the launch of a new enhancement, Leap Secure Sign. This remote signature process gives customers using Leap a quick and easy way to get their estimates and contracts signed by the homeowner.

In the past few years, adoption of digital transactions has surged, leading to increased demand for easy-to-use secure digital signature platforms and providers. This new enhancement from Leap ensures contractors can securely and seamlessly share documents during the sales process. There are multiple digital signature solutions available for contractors, including DocuSign, EchoSign, and Adobe. Through this new feature, Leap users can get data into documents for a perfectly integrated experience.

Leap integrates with top software within the home improvement industry, giving customers a customized software ecosystem that makes sales and production processes stronger and more convenient. Leap Secure Sign makes it easier for Leap customers to start getting signatures electronically without the need to sign up for a new service.

"This new feature is yet another example of Leap innovating on behalf of our customers," says Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "Homeowners expect contractors to provide digital documents that can be signed securely. Leap Secure Sign fills that need and saves them time, hassle and money. We'll continue working with our customers to empower them with new enhancements and features."

All existing Leap customers will have access to this enhancement in their dashboard and can connect with the Leap Customer Success team for assistance. For more information on Leap Secure Sign and other digital solutions to simplify the home improvement process, visit www.leaptodigital.com .

About Leap

Leap is a subscription-based software that home service contractors use to digitize their business, including digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing, and more. Integrating with top home improvement software, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down your sales process and brings together everything in one place. Learn more at www.leaptodigital.com .

