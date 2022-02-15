LA GOLF LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PUTTER WITH LARGER SWEET SPOT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Golf launches its first putter, solving the three most common problems typical golfers have: 1. Missing the sweet spot, 2. Inconsistent launch angles, and 3. Wiggle in the head. The LA Golf Putter is the most technologically advanced putter in decades showcasing an all-carbon head, large diameter anti-vibration shaft, stainless steel hosel, and Descending Loft Face Technology. To add to the excitement of the performance advantages, the putter is already creating buzz with its sexy design.

LA Golf launches its first putter, solving the three most common problems typical golfers have: 1. Missing the sweet spot, 2. Inconsistent launch angles, and 3. Wiggle in the head. (PRNewswire)

The combination of these proprietary components, namely the carbon composite head, allows for an over 50% larger sweet spot, when measured against a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 blade putter of the same head weight. "I would challenge any golfer to try this putter and feel the difference for themselves," said Reed Dickens, founder and CEO of LA Golf.

LA Golf partner and 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau explains, "Most golfers miss the sweet spot the majority of the time, and when they do, it changes the speed and line of the putt. This causes players to regularly miss putts they would otherwise make, even if read correctly." DeChambeau continues, "LA Golf solved this issue by creating a putter that gives you a higher probability of hitting the sweet spot."

To solve for consistency of launch angles, LA Golf acquired SIK Golf – the creator of the Descending Loft Face Technology. This technology features four descending degrees of loft, so regardless of shaft lean at impact, it yields more consistent and predictable rolls. This revolutionary technology is what DeChambeau has used for years and credits – along with LA Golf's proprietary anti-vibration shaft – for improving his game and bringing him his first major win at the 2020 U.S. Open.

LA Golf's ultra-stiff, large diameter putter shaft prevents wiggle in the head at impact, ensuring the ball rolls straight on the intended line. "My mind was blown when I first tried the LA Golf putter. It just rolls so pure off the face." said Michelle Wie West, golf icon and newest LA Golf partner.

The LA Golf Putter, priced at $1,500, will be offered in several lengths with a Jumbo Lite grip. The LA Golf putter is available for pre-sale at LAGOLF.co now.

About LA Golf

LA Golf is the creator of the most technologically advanced putter and shafts in decades, made by hand in California, and inspired by insights directly from its player partners.

LA Golf was founded by Reed Dickens, the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, which also partnered with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

For more information on the LA Golf Putter or the full line of LA Golf shafts, visit LAGOLF.co.

Media Contacts:

Mike Chwasky

JDPR

Email: mikec@jdpr.com

Cell: 310.614.6249

LA Golf logo (PRNewsfoto/LA Golf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LA Golf