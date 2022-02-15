GrowPath Law Firm Case Management Software Awarded Its 25th Patent

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, provider of industry-leading legal case management software for law firms, has been awarded its 25th patent – five times as many as its nearest competitor. The new patent relates to its exclusive lead scoring technology.

With U.S. Patent No. 11,243,664, the firm expanded on its existing technology, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to build on their ground-breaking software. "We've never stopped looking for ways to help firms manage, analyze, and leverage their data in ways that actually help them grow," said GrowPath Founder Eric Sanchez. "We created and patented the lead scoring algorithm to fill a huge capability gap in legal case management software. This new patent is the result of our continued push to innovate for our present and future clients."

The lead scoring tool is vital to firms because it allows them to determine whether or not to sign a case quickly and efficiently during an intake call. By customizing their criteria, individual firms can choose what matters to them and set "guardrails" for intakes.

Firms can also reduce the amount of reviews needed by senior personnel, and high-value cases can be directed to more experienced attorneys. The tool has the added benefit of helping firms evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing efforts by making it easy to identify which marketing channels are delivering the best cases.

"When firms use the lead scoring tool in concert with the other tools in our case management suite, they can realize enormous productivity gains quickly," GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman said. "The more efficient they become, the more cases they can take, and the more profit they can make. GrowPath shows time and again that it's the tool to help firms grow."

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to yielding the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best, and most creative minds in the industry. From leadership to our customer service teams, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

