TRAWICK INTERNATIONAL NAMED TOP TRAVEL INSURANCE PROVIDER OF 2021 BY SQUAREMOUTH

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International (Trawick) has been named Top-Selling Travel Insurance Provider for 2021 by the popular travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.

The announcement cites total premium sold, number of policies sold, overall customer rating, and percent of negative reviews to sales as key indicators. In 2021, the top-selling Trawick plan on Squaremouth was Safe Travels Voyager, designed for travelers wanting the highest available benefit limits.

Trawick has been ranked number one on Squaremouth's monthly Top-Selling Travel Insurance Providers - Ranked by Premium Sold list for 17 consecutive months, beginning September 2020 through January 2022. Previously, Trawick held the third spot on the annual list for 2020.

Daryl Trawick, Founder and President, Trawick International, commented, "We are thrilled to top the 2021 Squaremouth list. The Trawick team is passionate about designing and offering travel insurance plans at competitive rates with the most sought-after coverage. Moving up from the third spot in 2020 to the top spot in 2021 indicates that travelers around the world trust Trawick to be there for them when they need it most, and for that, we are grateful."

Bailey Foster, Vice President of Trip Insurance, Trawick International, added, "This is an exciting time for Trawick. Holding the top spot is not something we take for granted. We will keep innovating and improving our offerings to provide travelers with industry-leading products and services. We are thankful for our partnership with Squaremouth and to everyone who put their trust in us."

In addition to Safe Travels Voyager, Trawick offers a diverse portfolio of international and domestic travel insurance plans. In 2021, more than 650,000 travelers enrolled in a Trawick plan.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel, travel medical, and student insurance, as well as emergency assistance services. For more, visit www.trawickinternational.com.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth.com has insured over two million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip. For more, visit www.squaremouth.com.

