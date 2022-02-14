MIB Agents Now Accepting Applications for Multiple Osteosarcoma Research Grants

BARNARD, Vt., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents , a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers, is accepting applications for its annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma research grant . This grant was established in 2017 and supports moving research forward for osteosarcoma patients. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant primary bone cancer affecting between 800-900 people in the U.S. each year and is the most common bone cancer affecting children and young adults.

OsteoWarriors Ally and Andrew present the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Award to Dr. Kurt Weiss and his lab at University of Pittsburgh in August 2021. (PRNewswire)

Over the past five years, MIB Agents has awarded five $100,000 grants, totaling $500,000 to support promising osteosarcoma research. For 2022, MIB Agents is thrilled to offer multiple awards, including a new $50,000 Young Investigator Research award.

MIB Agents Outsmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, osteosarcoma patients, and families who raise funds in honor of a child in treatment or a child who has passed.

"Thanks to our MIB Agents Family Funds who tirelessly raise money to fund research, we are thrilled to not only add a new grant to support promising young investigators working on a cure for osteosarcoma but also to offer multiple awards, thus increasing our support of much-needed research for this devastating disease," said Ann Graham, Founder and Executive Director of MIB Agents.

Collaboration among the scientific and patient community is a key hallmark of MIB Agents that makes the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant process unique. Not only does the patient community partner to fund this grant every year, but they have an active voice in the grant review process.

The Outsmarting Osteosarcoma review process involves rigorous scientific peer review by the MIB Agents Scientific Advisory Board. Participating Family Funds join as consumer reviewers, scoring applications on significance and impact. The result is a collaborative and robust two-tier review process that uniquely incorporates patient and family perspectives.

Applications must be submitted online at ProposalCentral, an electronic grant submission platform, by March 11, 2022. Award notification will be in late May 2022.

To apply, and for more information about eligibility and requirements, visit https://www.mibagents.org/physicians-researchers/outsmarting-osteosarcoma

About MIB Agents

#TogetherWeCan and #TogetherWeWill are not just fantastic tags but a philosophy that MIB Agents works to realize. Together as a community, we will Make It Better. Our community includes researchers, patients, doctors, families, and anyone working to Make It Better for osteosarcoma patients everywhere.

